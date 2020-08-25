WinXDVD 2020 Back to School Giveaway - Get 12 Apps Valued $1035 in Total

Chengdu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2020 --August means back to school for students. Whether they are heading back to the classroom or attending virtually in the age of COVID-19, Digiarty Software, inc. (WinXDVD)'s back to school offer comes in handy, ready for parents, students, teachers, and educators with diversified gifts. For a whole month, altogether 12 gifts, from video toolbox like WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe to data security, from multimedia entertaining to system utilities, are donated for free all the way through Sep 19, 2020.



300 free copies per gift are given away each day, so take advantage the back to school campaign to gear up for the upcoming school year here https://www.winxdvd.com/giveaway/back-to-school.htm



The resurgence of COVID-19 increases back-to-school uncertainty. But one thing for sure is that both online learning and traditional school system rely heavily on laptops and electronics, accompanied by a significant bump in demand for a more entertained, secure, and efficient educational environment.



As a move to answer to the request, WinXDVD teamed with 8 software companies to equip students, teachers, and educators with 12 useful software, covering 11 gifts that are given away for 3 days each and 1 special application that is gifted freely for the whole month long. Here is the list.



1. WinX DVD Ripper Platinum: Back up old DVDs, educational titles, and more, convert homemade DVD to MP4, AVI, MOV, etc swiftly for flexible playback on PC, TV, mobile.

2. Sticky Password Premium: Offer a secure database of passwords by utilizing AES-256.

3. Advanced Systemcare 13: Optimize computer and guard systems against hackers, viruses, and spyware.

4. WinX MediaTrans: Manage and transfer data between iPhone iPad and computer at fast speed.

5. Glary Utilities Pro: An one-in-one utility to fix, speed up, maintain and protect PC.

6. Image-Editing Software Suite: Sharpen, denoise, HDR, Chromakey, and retouch images.

7. Ashampoo Backup 2020: Backup and restore entire partitions and disks in a few clicks.

8. WinX DVD Copy Pro: Clone non-protected disc to DVD/ISO/folder with original quality and fast speed.

9. WiseCare 365 Pro: A PC tune-up utility that keeps PC faster, cleaner, and secure.

10. FileWhopper: A robust file transfer service that can send large files and folders of any size.

11. Fotor: A simple online photo editing tool for both professionals, photographers, individuals.



It's worth mentioning the 12th program called WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is gifted for free all the way through the back-to-school campaign. For teachers and students who need to share vlogs to the web or present educational clips during remote classes, the gift fits the bill. Equipped with 370 codec library including HEVC, H.264, AV1, DivX, VP9, etc, it converts video among MKV, MP4, MOV, AVI, or so smoothly, changes video resolution, bitrate, frame rate and more like a pro, shrinks oversized 4k 60fps video, and makes the file accessible to any media player, mobile, tablet, PC, TV, social site.



Pricing and Availability

The back to school offer is eligible to all, running through Sep 19. Please note each day only 300 copies per gift are given away for free and the gifts are given away one after another. Participants can access the back to school event by entering a valid email and get license code after clicking Get it Now button.



