WinXDVD Steps Up with MXF Video Conversion Support in HD Video Converter

Digiarty Software, a developer company of the top-of-the-line multimedia software, has added a new support for converting Material Exchange Format (MXF) video file in the most recent update of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe. The parallel improvement was also infused in the video converter for Mac by the company earlier. It signifies that MXF can be converted to other device, PC or Mac supported video formats like Quicktime videos MP4/MOV, Blu-ray videos M2TS/MTS, Windows Media Player videos MPEG, WMV, ASF and AVI. It also helps users play such container and wrapper format on iPad, iPhone, Samsung Galaxy S5 mini, Samsung Galaxy Tab S, HTC One M8, Surface Pro 3, and so on.



Keeping tabs on subtle market changes while matching up with any new user demand, the company noticed that MXF became more and more widely as a container format for professional digital video and audio media defined by SMPTE standards. The development of it is breakthrough collaboration of manufacturers and of Pro-MPEG, the EBU, the AAF Association and some other major organizations for interacting content between applications in the television production chain and for exchanging program material between servers, tape streamers and to digital archives.



"Although being compression-independent, easy to understand and apply on major platform operating systems and networks, MXF is complained of not being able to be played by many players and gadgets directly," said Jack, CEO of Digiarty, "so we updated our software immediately to help more customers get out of the worry."



Some users may raise the question that how WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe keeps a foothold since there are so many free video and audio converters in the market. The reasons are various but can be concluded as follows:



- It is a feature-rich program combines video converting with online video downloading, photo slideshow creating and video editing.

- Users can complete any video format changing by just a single piece of software without the worry of malware and adware.

- It supports all the mainstream video formats, including multi-track HD MKV, AVCHD and MPEG-TS videos.

- With 300 built-in device profiles, it converts videos for playing back on all new and hot portable devices, for example, iPhone 5S, iPad Air, WP8, Apple TV, Chromecast, Kindle Fire HD and PSP.

- It performs perfectly in both quality and speed.



The company promises to continue making frequent updating on not only the video converter, but also its well-received WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, WinX DVD Copy Pro and so on. It is expected that more innovative products will be created later this year.



Pricing and Availability

To cheer up in the summer time with customers, Digiarty Software cuts the price of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe from $49.95 to $29.95 (40% off) through the 2014 Summer Promo that is valid before August 30, from:

http://www.winxdvd.com/specialoffer/summer-promo.htm



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. specializes in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and iOS (8), which provides personal and home-use video audio software across Apple, Android, Microsoft, Samsung, HTC, Google, Sony and other platforms or devices, including DVD Rippers, Video Converters, DVD Author, DVD copy software, online video downloader, audio video player, multimedia streaming app, etc.