Wired for Results by Lucy Hoger Goes #1 on Amazon in 24 Hours

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2016 --LucyHoger.com latest book Wired for Results: Motivating Entrepreneurs to Manage Successful Businesses, Achieve Work Life Balance, Stay On Top of Business Trends To Easily Scale Business, with Profit Hacking Results by entrepreneur, speaker, CEO, Board of Director, International Best Selling Author, and Founder of Visionocity Magazine, Lucy Hoger. Lucy Hoger has written a new book Wired for Results: Motivating Entrepreneurs to Manage Successful Businesses, Achieve Work Life Balance, Stay On Top of Business Trends To Easily Scale Business, with Profit Hacking Results for business owners looking for an entrepreneurial edge to achieve work life balance tips and stay on top of business trends that will readily and easily scale business growth and inspire the businessperson on ways to motivate employees. Lucy Hoger's new International #1 Amazon bestselling book, Wired for Results is now available on Amazon. Within these pages entrepreneur's will have access to a special formula, a practical step-by-step model, to help grow organizations into a multi-million-dollar corporation while sustaining a work life balanced lifestyle.



Wired for Results has proven to be very popular since its release, achieving #1 Best Seller in multiple categories in Australia, Canada and the USA Amazon marketplace, several readers have already left 5 star reviews.



"Wired for Results takes the mystery out of success. With brilliant simplicity, Lucy Hoger provides her proven step-by-step framework for reliably creating a business that is scalable and self-sustaining. Inside these pages you'll learn the steps to developing a robust employee culture, turning passive customers into passionate advocates, and how to use metrics to track the pulse of your success. If you're ready to take your business to the next level, then this book is for you." – David Hindin, M.D., Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Invented Magazine



Wired for Results provides a proven method to go from struggling business owner to successful CEO. People will discover what large conglomerates have paid millions to learn.



Wired for Results assembles a powerful framework that interweaves the most effective components of smart business into a solid plan. From the beginning, it takes the reader through every stage of expansion and change that is needed and lays out a practical path to success. Using a unique business model developed by top corporate consultant and CEO, Lucy Hoger, ideas are developed, grow and prosper. Her mantra is: success is predictable.



Achieving long-term success requires crucial knowledge in every aspect of building and growing your business: marketing and sales, financing, research and development, customer service and much more. It's important to understand business trends, profit hacking approaches, and have an awareness of how to scale a business to be positioned and ready for the next level of success. Often it's overwhelming. Wired for Results is a step-by-step guide to make business tasks less daunting. Inside Wired for Results you'll find downloadable resources to aid in the process of growing a business.



"Lucy Hoger delivers much-needed clarity with her 7-step framework for building a thriving business. Wired for Results is a how-to book that will 10x your business fast. This book will help any entrepreneur and business owner focus on the steps they need to work on to improve profitability and scale their business. Lucy's book is yet another brilliant read and a must-have." – Jackie Damelian, Co-Founder of MundoExperts



About Lucy Hoger

Lucy Hoger is a successful Board Member, CEO and Senior Executive with a track record for propelling organizations and companies to the next level of profitable achievement within their highly competitive markets. She has proven herself repeatedly as a leader for spearheading the turnaround of potential business failures into business successes. She possesses an exceptional ability to develop and retain leadership teams selected from of the "best of the best" talent that creates results-driven technology and business innovation.



Her unique expertise was honed by her background as a strategic consultant with Price Waterhouse and Gemini Consulting. That experience, combined with her career long real-world performance for several NASDQ companies, brings a unique insight into problem solving for any business situation. She has served on the Board of Directors for twelve companies providing business growth guidance.



She publishes an internationally ranked digital magazine, Visionocity, this is focused on providing practical advice from contributing business owners who are succeeding in today's challenging environment. She also is a source of motivation and inspiration to over one hundred thousand followers worldwide through her Instagram account. She's gained insights into strategic trends that position her clients for exponential business advancement.



As an accomplished speaker, Lucy has spoken at Rice University for their MBA Program on Leadership. The speech was entitled: The Answer to the Upcoming Labor Crisis. She's also been the keynote speaker for Women in Primerica, one of the nation's leading financial services firms.



She also provides strategic positioning for businesses who wish to create and promote new products and services, and conducts leadership workshops for individuals to expand their careers and businesses.