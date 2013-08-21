Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2013 --Headset Buddy launched today the Wireless Headset System, giving small businesses a reliable, comfortable, professional-grade wireless headset at an affordable price.



With a range of up to 150 feet, up to eight-hours of talk time, and an included handset lifter, the Headset Buddy Wireless Headset System allows users to pick up calls and make calls away from their desk. Enhanced noise-canceling technology and 2.4GHz wireless headset protocol ensure clearer calls, cutting down on background noise from a busy office.



“More and more small businesses are opting for wireless headsets so their employees can handle issues away from their desk, even while collaborating with others,” said Bryan Daigle, CEO of Long Tail Products and makers of Headset Buddy.



The Wireless Headset System works with most office IP telephones, making it a perfect solution for any small business, service professional, doctor’s office, sales staff and more. The lightweight over-the-head or over-the-ear design allows users to adjust the configuration to optimum comfort.



Headset Buddy products have been featured on ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, as well as regional and local radio programs, podcasts and tech blogs. All Headset Buddy products come with a one-year warranty and 100% satisfaction guarantee.



Headset Buddy offers a variety of products, including headset adapters for iPhone, Android, VOIP phones, home phones and gaming systems; headset trainers for call centers; headset switches to plug a headset into a standard phone; and headset packages for bulk purchases.



The Headset Buddy Wireless Office Headset System can be purchased from Amazon.com and HeadsetBuddy.com for $199. Headset Buddy also released a video showing users how to setup and use the Wireless Office Headset System. Learn more about the Wireless Headset System with Noise Canceling Microphone and other Headset Buddy products at www.headsetbuddy.com or by visiting the Headset Buddy YouTube Channel.



About Long Tail Products

Long Tail Products, an Austin, TX based Product Launchpad, finds and brings to market products that businesses and consumers are excited to use. From high tech to home goods, the firm’s product lines include: the Headset Buddy™ line of headset products for businesses, professionals, consumers and gamers; the bottleBOSS™ line of unique and functional bottle openers; the Cool As Ice Caps™ patented cooling headwear products; and the BraLadder™ Drying Rack that dries and stores bras while maintaining their shape.



Long Tail’s current product portfolio spans more than 35 unique solutions which can be seen at the company’s website www.longtailproducts.com or on their product websites at www.headsetbuddy.com, www.bottleboss.com, www.coolasicecaps.com, and www.braladder.com.