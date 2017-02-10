Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem Estimated to Have Annual Investment over $61 Billion: Market Reports Center

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2017 --Market Reports center includes new study based research report on "Global Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem Market" to its vast collection of research report offerings. The report represents a comprehensive evaluation of the Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem market and covers historical data, facts, significant insights and industry-validated statistical data of the global market. Furthermore, estimated data is evaluated using the coherent set of assumptions and methodologies. This study based report highlights in-depth analysis and informative data of the market and its corresponding segments that are based on applications, technology, and geography. The report analyzes market trends, drivers, barriers affecting the market growth.



Rising penetration of mobile broadband, growing interest in vertical markets, intensifying growth of mobile subscriptions, the proliferation of tablets and smartphones, and replacement of TDM with Ethernet among others are factors driving the Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem Market. The market is likely to exhibit steady growth shortly. However, spectrum scarcity and capacity issues are some of the factors likely to hamper the growth of the market.



Conventionally, Wireless Network Infrastructure has been related with macrocell Radio Access Network and mobile core network infrastructure. Increasing capacity and coverage requirements have caused wireless carriers to increase investments in HetHet infrastructure or Heterogeneous Network like carrier Wi-Fi, small cells, and Distributed Antenna System (DAS) nodes. This has expanded the scope of the term. Furthermore, wireless carriers are looking forward to shifting towards a Centralized RAN (C-RAN) architecture, which offers economic benefits regarding virtualization, notable performance, enhanced coordination between cells, baseband pooling, energy efficiency and network extensibility.



The wireless network infrastructure market is anticipated to remain relatively flat in next few years, due to the decline in macrocell RAN infrastructure expenditure. A substantial shift in investments towards C-RAN, DAS, small cells, and carrier Wi-Fi support is expected. It is projected that these four submarkets, along with their fronthaul and backhaul segments are likely to account for more than 50perecnt of all wireless network infrastructure expenses. C-RAN and Small cell solutions are initiating to converge. LTE networks are anticipated to be accounted for $800 Billion in annual service revenue generation with the ongoing large scale deployments as the driving factor for the growth. Vendors are looking forward to profiting margins with various initiatives like embracing operational excellence, cutting staff, acquiring niche businesses, evolving new business models, and expansion of managed services offerings.



The report covers country-level analysis of the market about the existing market size and future potential. It features historical data and revenue estimation of the market segments and sub-segments relating to key geographic regions and their countries. North-America holds the largest market share of the Global Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem Market and is likely to continue its dominance. The European market is also projected to exhibit growth over the forecast time frame. The report also features strategic profiling of major market participants in the market. It offers a competitive landscape of the market with a comprehensive analysis of their core competencies.



- Up-to-date coverage of market dynamics allowing wireless network infrastructure vendors to analyze opportunities and challenges of selling to mobile operators in different regional markets

- Analysis of demand and supply of wireless network infrastructure including forecasts of investment trends, technology requirements and deployment strategies for antenna, RAN, mobile core, backhaul and fronthaul deployments

- Review of mobile operator CapEx commitments, subscriptions, traffic projections and service revenue, by technology and region

- Market outlook for key technologies including TD-LTE, LTE-Advanced, VoLTE, RCS, LTE broadcast, unlicensed LTE small cells and 5G

- Vendor market share for macrocell RAN, small cells, C-RAN, DAS, carrier Wi-Fi, mobile core, backhaul and fronthaul

- Due to a decline in macrocell RAN infrastructure spending, SNS Research estimates that the wireless network infrastructure market will remain relatively flat through 2020, with annual investments of over $61 Billion.

- Research expects a significant shift in investments towards small cells, C-RAN, DAS and carrier Wi-Fi infrastructure. By 2020, these four submarkets, together with their fronthaul and backhaul segments, will account for over 50% of all wireless network infrastructure spending.

- Small cell and C-RAN solutions are beginning to converge as small cell OEMs seek to capitalize on the benefits of centralized coordination for in-building and enterprise coverage.

- Driven by ongoing large scale deployments, we estimate that LTE networks will generate nearly $800 Billion in annual service revenue by 2020.

- Vendors are increasing their focus on profit margins. Many are already cutting staff, embracing operational excellence, evolving their new business models, acquiring niche businesses and expanding their managed services offerings.

- New CapEx commitment avenues such as HetNet infrastructure and virtualization will continue to usher industry restructuring, and market consolidation.



