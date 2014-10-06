Wireless Repair Training Center Offering Device Repair Training for Entrepreneurs

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2014 --Wireless Repair Training Center is offering state of the art training in cellphone repair nationally helping entrepreneurs and businesses get into the growing cellphone repair field quickly and at an affordable price.



Every day more and more people purchase high priced wireless handsets and the truth of the matter is that they often require repair services. This opens a unique business opportunity for entrepreneurs with the right training. Wireless Repair Training Center, the national leaders in cellphone repair training, are happy to announce they continue to provide the best training in the industry.



“What's great about our programs is that you can quickly get in the door,” commented a spokesperson from the company. “Our training seminars and classes don't take months and a motivated student can start seeing a return on their investment fast.”



Wireless Repair Training Center offers training in both Florida and New Jersey, and currently offer both a 5 day smartphone course that prepares a student to repair today's most popular smartphones like iPhones, Samsung Galaxies, HTC's and many more and a one day iProduct course.



The response from past students of the school has been overwhelmingly positive.



James P., from Hollywood, Florida remarked, “I was looking into entering a new field when I ended up laid off from the job I had been at for years. I'm glad I took the seminars from Wireless Repair Training Center. I'm now doing very well and I'm working for myself. I couldn't recommend them more.”



The training is geared both towards new students and those who already have experience in the industry. Each student learns repair basic level 1, Intermediate repair level 2 and Advanced Level 3 Cellular repair techniques and procedures.



For more information on the school and to see the latest schedule of classes and seminars visit http://www.wirelessrepairtraining.com or call (813) 863-9390