Engerwitzdorf, Austria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2012 --As the most innovative product in the category "Indoor Air Quality", the wireless transmitter EE245 from E+E Elektronik was honored with the "2012 AHR Expo Innovation Award". The price was presented at a solemn ceremony at the world's largest HVAC Trade Show and Conference in Chicago.



As the jury of this prestigious award is composed of renowned ASHRAE members, this award is a special confirmation and motivation for future developments for the sensor specialists at E+E Elektronik.



The valuation of all submitted products was based on objective criteria: innovation, usability, assessed value for the customer and market impact.



The combination of high-end sensors for humidity, temperature and CO2, as seen in a sleek design with the use of advanced wireless transmitter technology was seen as a special feature of the EE245 by the jury.



The user saves time and money by eliminating expensive wiring and gains flexibility in the selection of appropriate measurement locations. The entire wireless transmitter EE240 series also boasts having a very simple configuration of the entire network via a standard web browser without requiring any additional software.