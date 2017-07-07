Wireless Ultrasound Scanner Market by Product and End User - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025: Crystal Market Research

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2017 --A research study titled, "Wireless Ultrasound Scanner Market by Product and End User - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025" published by Crystal Market Research, states that the wireless ultrasound scanner market is projected to witness robust growth during the forecast period.



Early and fast diagnosis can prove lifesaving in treating certain patients who need timely medical attention. For instance, in emergency applications such as accident ceases, internal bleeding from injured organs can lead to serious consequences, sometimes even death. Such bleeding is not apparently seen and can result in worsening the condition of a patient till the bleeding is detected. Ultrasound scanning has the capability of real time imaging of the organs thus facilitating quick diagnosis. Recent technological advancements in computing platforms have greatly reduced the size of ultrasound scanning machines to a portable wireless level. Such devices can be efficiently used in point of care and remote diagnosis which largely reduces the diagnosis and medication time.



The wireless ultrasound scanner market will witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising demand for point of care diagnosis. Recent technological advancements have facilitated the miniaturization of ultrasound scanners along with wireless operating capabilities. Such devices speed up the healthcare delivery process resulting in early and effective diagnosis at the point of care. The latest wireless ultrasound scanners can be easily integrated with mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets which enable physicians to effectively access the images on small mobile devices eliminating the need of bulky ultrasound machines. These factors will largely contribute to the rising demand for wireless ultrasound scanners during the forecast period. However, the shortage of skilled professional to operate the advanced wireless ultrasound scanners can restrain the market growth.



Handheld wireless ultrasound scanners segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the benefits such as quick and easy diagnosis using these devices. These miniature devices can be easily carried to the patients' site which can greatly help patients who cannot visit the scanning centers due to their critical medical condition. Among the end users, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period due to large scale installations of wireless ultrasound scanners in hospitals. This can be attributed to the ease of use associated with devices in clinical setting. Such advanced devices occupy less space and deliver excellent results compared to traditional ultrasound machines.



U.S. is expected to hold a significant share of the North American wireless ultrasound scanner market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the robust healthcare infrastructure in the country and increased healthcare expenditure. Emerging markets such as China and India will exhibit significant demand for wireless ultrasound scanners in coming years owing to the rising awareness about early diagnosis and demand for point of care diagnosis.



The key players in the wireless ultrasound scanners market rely on product development supplemented by technological advancements. For instance, in November 2014, Siemens Healthcare GmbH released the new version (3.5) of its ACUSON Freestyle Ultrasound System. The new version featured improved needle visualization capability for improved needle display for ultra-sound guided procedures along with a mobile link app which connects to a Microsoft Windows tablet.



Some of the major players in the wireless ultrasound scanner market are Clarius Mobile Health Corp., Sonostar Technologies Co., Siemens AG, SonopTek Co., Ltd, Shantou Easywell Technologies Co., Ltd. and Meditech Equipment Co.,Ltd.



Key Findings of the Research Study:



-Handheld wireless ultrasound scanners segment held the major market share in 2016 owing to the ease of using such devices and portability features.



-North America is anticipated to dominate the global wireless ultrasound scanners market during the forecast period owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region along with increasing venture capital investment for the development and commercialization of advanced wireless ultrasound scanners.



-Asia-Pacific market is expected to exhibit lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period as a result of rising health care awareness and demand for point of care diagnosis for the rising population in emerging countries.



Wireless Ultrasound Scanner Market Segmentation:



By Product:



-Handheld Wireless Ultrasound Scanners

Laptop

Palmtop

-Large Portable Wireless Ultrasound Scanners



By End User:



-Hospitals and Clinics

-Ambulatory Surgical Centers

-Other End Users



By Region:



-North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico



-Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe



-Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific



-Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Others



