New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2016 --The leading mobile employment solution Wirkn today announced a partnership with Kik, a chat platform with 275 million registered users. Available now on Kik, Wirkn Jobs is a chatbot designed to provide job discovery based on a user's personality, location and interests. Wirkn Jobs is the first widely-available chatbot within Kik's newly launched Bot Shop focused on career development. It provides Kik's 275 million registered users with access to tens of thousands of available jobs across North America.



"Teens use Kik more than any other service," said Josh Jacobs, president of Kik Services. "Employers looking to hire teens need to reach out in places where teens spend time – and that's in chat. The Wirkn Jobs bot allows employers to recruit teens in a chat-native way and prove they will be great employers."



"We aim to empower youth to hone in on their interests and have better visibility into all available jobs in their area," says Todd Dean, CMO and co-founder of Wirkn. "The new Wirkn Jobs bot engages with users in a friendly conversational manner to help them find the brands they want to work with, on a platform where they already spend a significant amount of time."



The Wirkn Jobs bot profiles users through a series of questions, as well as a personality quiz, to present job opportunities tailored to their interests. As a user says hello, the Wirkn Jobs bot will reply "Hi, I'm Wirknbot. I'm here to help you land your next job. I can either help you search for a job, or give you a personality quiz to assess your ideal job type." The user can then either select "job search," which will confirm their current location and industry of choice, or select "personality quiz," where users answer a series of questions to determine their "job persona" and a list of jobs that are a good fit. Kik users select the job that best fits them and then create a Wirkn profile, including an optional 30-second video cover letter. As a leading mobile employment solution for shift based, customer service and junior positions within the retail and restaurant industries, Wirkn is now more accessible than ever to help young people explore new job opportunities.



About Wirkn

Wirkn is a mobile-first employment solution that leverages personality traits, interests and physical location to pair job seekers with available employment opportunities. The fastest way to connect to employers, Wirkn offers easy job discovery and provides a robust platform for dynamic video resume creation to best showcase a candidate's personal brand to prospective employers for jobs within the retail, restaurant and hospitality industries. In turn, employers save time and effort in finding and pre-screening qualified candidates, reducing operational costs and building a better team. Wirkn's recruitment platform is actively being used by brands such as Jack & Jones, Rudsak, McDonalds and Tim Hortons Franchisees, Bier Markt, David's Tea, Kiehl's, Barclays Center, Staples Center (LA Kings) and hundreds of Ivanhoe Cambridge mall tenants in Quebec, Ontario, and British Columbia.



Wirkn is currently available on the web at Wirkn.com, via iOS and Android apps and within the Kik Bot Shop.



About Kik Interactive, Inc.

Kik Interactive, Inc., connects the world through chat. The company is the maker of Kik, a chat network with more than 275 million registered users and 40 percent of U.S. teens where people can chat with friends and connect with chat-based services. Founded in 2009, Kik Interactive, Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, with offices in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Toronto.



For more information, please visit: https://www.kik.com.