Madison, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2012 --The Wisconsin Chiropractic Association (WCA) is excited to have been selected as a screening location for the much anticipated movie, “Doctored,” at its upcoming annual convention. The film, directed by well-known documentarian Bobby Sheehan, explores the various inequities in today’s U.S. health care system. Chiropractors play a large role in the film, generating a large amount of interest in the chiropractic profession throughout Wisconsin.



Karen Rockwell, the executive director at the Wisconsin Chiropractic Association, said “We are delighted to have the opportunity for our members to view ‘Doctored’ at our upcoming convention. The movie has been receiving rave reviews from the chiropractic community, and we will be one of the first locations in the state to screen the film.”



The special viewing of "Doctored" was made possible through the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress, who has been working closely with the film’s producer Jeff Hays.



The “Doctored” world premiere event is in New York City on Friday, September 21. The WCA’s screening will be the following day in conjunction with its Fall Convention & Trade Show at the Kalahari Resort in the Wisconsin Dells. Doctors of chiropractic will descend upon the Dells for educational opportunities, a trade show, annual meeting, networking opportunities, and much more. For registration information visit the Wisconsin Chiropractic Association's website.



The Wisconsin Chiropractic Association has been serving chiropractic professionals since 1911. Its mission is to lead, protect, enhance and advance the chiropractic profession through advocacy, education and promotion; so that chiropractors may better serve their patients, their community and each other.