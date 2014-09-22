Wisconsin Chiropractor Discusses ADHD Care in Pathways to Family Wellness

Sturgeon Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2014 --In a recent issue of Pathways to Family Wellness Magazine, Dr. J.G. Moellendorf discusses at length the importance of employing new methods of diagnosis and treatment in patients with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) that can help properly gauge and treat each condition with the right wellness approach. As ADHD is presently diagnosed in nearly 4 million children and is likely present in a larger number of adults, healthcare professionals must use the most advanced means available when diagnosing and treating this disorder as new information arrives. Traditionally, ADHD has been treated with the prescribing of powerful mind-altering drugs which may carry harmful side effects and affect quality of life for patients.



Since there is currently no singular, standard definition or treatment plan for ADHD, patients are at the disposal of whichever specialist they choose to consult, leading to the psychologist diagnosing a mental disorder, the medical doctor diagnosing imbalances in neurochemicals, a neurologist diagnosing brain dysfunction, or a teacher remarking on a perceived discipline problem. Attempted care of these symptoms from diverse perspectives leads to incomplete or even harmful treatment. Each therapy can see limited success in specific cases but tend to fail in overall application. In 1990, Dr. Kenneth Blum conducted research which found that the root cause for many ADHD cases is a malfunctioning in the system Dr. Blum referred to as the “Brain Reward Cascade.” The basic behaviors that lead to happiness or satisfaction, such as eating, sex, labor and play, release the neurotransmitter dopamine into the nervous system, resulting in the “feeling” of pleasure, or reward. In those with insufficient dopamine production or transportation, the body demands ever-increasingly for the feeling of reward to be achieved. This leads to the hyperactive behavioral responses of those with ADHD.



Dr. Candace Pert conducted research which discovered almost half of the primary reward centers in the body are located in the spinal cord and spinal nerves, and Harvard Medical School’s Department of Neurobiology discovered spinal cord neurons which project directly to the amygdala and orbital cortex. The transference of somatosensory information is conducted through these neurons, ultimately affecting autonomic, endocrine and behavioral function. If these core pathways are out of balance or blocked, the Brain Reward Cascade is interrupted and the person experiences Blum’s Reward Deficiency Syndrome, which includes the exhibition of including ADHD. A vertebral subluxation may result in a distorted perception of the environment and malfunction of internal pleasure and reward receptors. Chiropractors often focus on the correction of vertebral subluxations, and this method of targeted physical treatment can provide vital improvements in the lives ADHD sufferers. To learn more, visit Dr. Moellendorf’s practice online at www.all-about-wellness.com.