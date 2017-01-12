Wisconsin Hot Rod Radio to Interview Celebrity and Renowned Car Collector Jay Leno

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2017 --Radio hosts Captain Bob and Arlo will welcome back world famous celebrity and car collector Jay Leno to their radio show on Saturday, January 14th. This will be Leno's third time on air with the radio duo, and the topics up for grabs this time around cannot be missed.



On this week's episode, Captain Bob and Arlo will be catching up with Leno about his CNBC television series, Jay Leno's Garage. The Primetime Emmy Award winning show follows Leno as he explores the world of automotive finding unique cars, exploring iconic brands, touring expansive car collections, and more. Also on the agenda, the dynamic duo will be speaking with Leno about Wisconsin based car builders Mike and Jim Ring from The Ring Brothers. Mike and Jim Ring, who have appeared on Wisconsin Hot Rod Radio, have been featured on Leno's Youtube series Jay Leno's Garage. Captain Bob and Arlo will be checking in with Leno about his impression of their 1969 Chevrolet G-Code Camaro. Leno is also set to give an account of his horrific crash in the legendary "Hemi Under Glass," which viewers saw first hand in his CNBC series.



About Wisconsin Hot Rod Radio

Almost ten years ago, Arlo Dillman and Bob "Captain Bob" Trinastic were inspired to create a space for hot rod enthusiasts to find events, hear manufacturer news and become part of a community that is now worldwide. Both Dillman and Trinastic travel the country to car shows and automotive events to bring the car show experience to their listeners whether they are down the street from their studio to across the pond in London, England.



To tune into their show, visit their website, http://www.wisconsinhotrodradio.com, or check out their podcast "Hot Rod Adventures of Captain Bob and Arlo" available on their website for iTunes and Android.