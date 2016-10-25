Wisconsin Hot Rod Radio to Interview Hot Rod Extraordinaire Jimmy Shine During Sema Show 2016

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2016 --Radio hosts Captain Bob and Arlo will be on site at the SEMA Show in November interviewing television celebrities and automotive legends for their weekly radio show, Wisconsin Hot Rod Radio. On Wednesday, November 2nd at 12:00PM the dynamic duo will interview Hot Rod extraordinaire Jimmy Shine in the Baileigh Industrial booth #10327 in the North Hall. Jon Newberg will also be on hand to discuss Baileigh Industrial and what to look forward to in 2017.



"We met Jon and Jimmy at an event where they were demonstrating Baileigh equipment," said Bob "Captain Bob" Trinastic. "The combination of Jimmy's skills and Jon's teaching has helped many of us in better shape—in shaping metal for any project."



While at SEMA Captain Bob and Arlo will be broadcasting from SEMA booths to give listeners a chance to hear from the manufacturers, learn insider tips and tricks, and showcasing new products. During the show, they will also catch up with old friends in the industry.



To stay up to date with their schedule and booth appearances, follow them on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/wisconsinhotrodradio/ and on Instagram at @WisconsinHotRodRadio.



About Wisconsin Hot Rod Radio

Almost ten years ago, Arlo Dillman and Bob "Captain Bob" Trinastic were inspired to create a space for hot rod enthusiasts to find events, hear manufacturer news and become part of a community that is now worldwide. Both Dillman and Trinastic travel the country to car shows and automotive events to bring the car show experience to their listeners whether they are down the street from their studio to across the pond in London, England.



To tune into their show, visit their website, http://www.wisconsinhotrodradio.com, or check out their podcast "Hot Rod Adventures of Captain Bob and Arlo."



About Baileigh Industrial

Baileigh Industrial® was founded in 1999 with the core principles of providing the highest quality industrial metalworking and woodworking machinery backed by unsurpassed after sale support. Since our humble beginnings we have grown into becoming one of the most respected suppliers of metal forming, chip removal, welding, cutting, sheet metal, and fabrication equipment, as well as contractor grade and industrial furniture, cabinet making, and joinery woodworking equipment. Baileigh Industrial's worldwide headquarters are located in Manitowoc, WI (USA) with additional central distribution facilities located around the world. A large dealer network around the world provides a local source in most cases. We take pride in offering industrial grade equipment providing profitable solutions for metal and wood machinery project requirements. We further back up our quality metal and wood equipment with timely machinery shipments (typically 72 hour or less), and unsurpassed after sale support. Our goal is to become a lifetime supplier to our customers of quality metal and wood working machinery. We strive to offer a great experience in the entire process of machinery selection, sale, and support.