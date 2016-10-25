Wisconsin Hot Rod Radio to Interview Manufacturer Battery Saver at SEMA 2016

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2016 --Radio hosts Captain Bob and Arlo will be on site at the SEMA Show in November interviewing television celebrities, manufacturers and automotive legends for their weekly radio show, Wisconsin Hot Rod Radio. On Tuesday, November 1st at 1:00 PM the dynamic duo will interview Frank Gabrielli from world-renowned brand Battery Saver at booth #20038 in the Central Hall. Gabrielli will give listeners an exclusive look of Battery Saver products and what is coming in 2017.



"We use Battery Saver for all our WHRR needs," said co-host Arlo Dillman. "From keeping a charge on Captain Bob's amazing retro chopper trike to keeping our recording equipment alive when we are lost in the middle of nowhere. "



While at SEMA Captain Bob and Arlo will be broadcasting from SEMA booths to give listeners a chance to hear from the manufacturers, learn insider tips and tricks, and showcasing new products. During the show, they will also catch up with old friends in the industry.



To stay up to date with their schedule and booth appearances, follow them on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/wisconsinhotrodradio/ and on Instagram at @WisconsinHotRodRadio.



About Wisconsin Hot Rod Radio

Almost ten years ago, Arlo Dillman and Bob "Captain Bob" Trinastic were inspired to create a space for hot rod enthusiasts to find events, hear manufacturer news and become part of a community that is now worldwide. Both Dillman and Trinastic travel the country to car shows and automotive events to bring the car show experience to their listeners whether they are down the street from their studio to across the pond in London, England.



To tune into their show, visit their website, http://www.wisconsinhotrodradio.com, or check out their podcast "Hot Rod Adventures of Captain Bob and Arlo."



About Battery Saver

Battery Saver™ has been manufacturing high tech products that Charge, Maintain, and Test automotive type batteries for over 7 years. Our products are more advanced than simple tenders or trickle charger and extend the life using a microprocessor that does a better job than old-fashioned products.



At SEMA we will be showing off our newest line of PULSE Chargers, Digital CCA Battery Testers, and Garage Battery Maintainer Systems that can maintain a fleet of vehicles... perfect for our car collector customers.