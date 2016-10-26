Wisconsin Hot Rod Radio to Interview Manufacturer Tire Stickers at SEMA 2016

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2016 --Radio hosts Captain Bob and Arlo will be on site at the SEMA Show in November interviewing television celebrities, manufacturers and automotive legends for their weekly radio show, Wisconsin Hot Rod Radio. On Tuesday, November 1st at 11:00AM the dynamic duo will interview Keith Ferry CEO of world-renowned brand Tire Stickers at booth #50115 in Performance and Bronze Lot. Ferry will give listeners an exclusive look of Tire Stickers products and what is coming in 2017. The company currently offers everything from customizable to official licensed product kits.



"Doesn't it sound really cool to have your own name on a set of tires? We are going to check this out for ourselves and our listeners" said Bob "Captain Bob" Trinastic.



For more information about Tire Stickers, visit their website http://www.tirestickers.com.



While at SEMA Captain Bob and Arlo will be broadcasting from SEMA booths to give listeners a chance to hear from the manufacturers, learn insider tips and tricks, and showcasing new products. During the show, they will also catch up with old friends in the industry.



To stay up to date with their schedule and booth appearances, follow them on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/wisconsinhotrodradio/ and on Instagram at @WisconsinHotRodRadio.



About Wisconsin Hot Rod Radio

Almost ten years ago, Arlo Dillman and Bob "Captain Bob" Trinastic were inspired to create a space for hot rod enthusiasts to find events, hear manufacturer news and become part of a community that is now worldwide. Both Dillman and Trinastic travel the country to car shows and automotive events to bring the car show experience to their listeners whether they are down the street from their studio to across the pond in London, England.



To tune into their show, visit their website, http://www.wisconsinhotrodradio.com, or check out their podcast "Hot Rod Adventures of Captain Bob and Arlo."