Wisconsin Hot Rod Radio to Interview Renowned Custom Painter and Builder KC Mathieu

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2016 --Radio hosts Captain Bob and Arlo will be on site at the SEMA Show in November interviewing television celebrities, manufactures and automotive legends for their weekly radio show, Wisconsin Hot Rod Radio. On Tuesday, November 1st at 9:15AM the dynamic duo will interview KC Mathieu, who has been featured in Fast N' Load and Gas Monkey Garage. The interview with the custom painter and shop owner will take place in SATA Spray Equipment booth #10609 in the North Hall. Representatives from SATA Spray Equipment will be on hand to discuss products and what is coming in 2017.



"We've known KC since his early years with TV's Fast N' Loud show," said Bob "Captain Bob" Trinastic. "He has since gone on his own and we love hanging out with him. Even when he wears those crazy colored knee socks."



For more information about Mathieu's KC's Speed Shop and KC's Speed Shop in Texas, visit his website http://www.mkt.com/shopkcs.



While at SEMA Captain Bob and Arlo will be broadcasting from SEMA booths to give listeners a chance to hear from the manufacturers, learn insider tips and tricks, and showcasing new products. During the show, they will also catch up with old friends in the industry.



To stay up to date with their schedule and booth appearances, follow them on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/wisconsinhotrodradio/ and on Instagram at @WisconsinHotRodRadio. Stay tuned for live streaming, behind the scenes coverage of the show on social media.



About Wisconsin Hot Rod Radio

Almost ten years ago, Arlo Dillman and Bob "Captain Bob" Trinastic were inspired to create a space for hot rod enthusiasts to find events, hear manufacturer news and become part of a community that is now worldwide. Both Dillman and Trinastic travel the country to car shows and automotive events to bring the car show experience to their listeners whether they are down the street from their studio to across the pond in London, England.



To tune into their show, visit their website, http://www.wisconsinhotrodradio.com, or check out their podcast "Hot Rod Adventures of Captain Bob and Arlo."