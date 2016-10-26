Wisconsin Hot Rod Radio to Interview Velocity Channel Star David Kindig

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2016 --Radio hosts Captain Bob and Arlo will be on site at the SEMA Show in November interviewing television celebrities, manufactures and automotive legends for their weekly radio show, Wisconsin Hot Rod Radio. On Wednesday, November 2nd at 9:10AM the dynamic duo will interview the star of Velocity Channel's Bitchin' Rides and owner of Kindig-It Design David Kindig in the Racedeck Garage Floors' booth #21513 in the Central Hall Racing Annex. Representatives from Racedeck Garage Floors will be on hand to discuss products and what is coming in 2017. Kindig's custom car fabrication show is located in Salt Lake City, Utah.



"Dave Kindig is one of the nicest guys around and a bitchin' car designer," said Bob "Captain Bob" Trinastic. For more about Kindig and his bitchin' rides, visit his website http://www.kindigit.com and check your local listings for Bitchin' Rides on the Velocity Channel.



While at SEMA Captain Bob and Arlo will be broadcasting from SEMA booths to give listeners a chance to hear from the manufacturers, learn insider tips and tricks, and showcasing new products. During the show, they will also catch up with old friends in the industry.



To stay up to date with their schedule and booth appearances, follow them on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/wisconsinhotrodradio/ and on Instagram at @WisconsinHotRodRadio. Stay tuned for live streaming, behind the scenes coverage of the show on social media.



About Wisconsin Hot Rod Radio

Almost ten years ago, Arlo Dillman and Bob "Captain Bob" Trinastic were inspired to create a space for hot rod enthusiasts to find events, hear manufacturer news and become part of a community that is now worldwide. Both Dillman and Trinastic travel the country to car shows and automotive events to bring the car show experience to their listeners whether they are down the street from their studio to across the pond in London, England.



To tune into their show, visit their website, http://www.wisconsinhotrodradio.com, or check out their podcast "Hot Rod Adventures of Captain Bob and Arlo."