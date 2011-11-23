CashAdvance.com Introduces the Wisconsin Short-Term Loan Laws and Regulations Page

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2011 --CashAdvance.com, a lender that has worked with over one million residents in the past decade, has stepped up to fill a need for Wisconsin residents. Until the creation of the Wisconsin Laws and Regulations page, consumers were faced with the difficult challenge of locating accurate and current information about short-term loans. Now, the Consumer Resource Section provides a wide range of valuable information about laws, regulations and all aspects of cash advance loans.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Wisconsin Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Wisconsin, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



Consumers can now visit the Wisconsin Laws and Regulations section to gain a complete education on the loan process, the application requirements, the terms of the loans available and the fees associated with a short-term loan. With this information, consumers can make a well informed decision. In some cases the cash advance loan will not be the wise solution. Consumers are given other options to consider if that is the case on the Loan Alternatives page.



Once a consumer has elected to apply for a Wisconsin cash advance from a short-term lender, it is imperative that they select a reputable firm. The CashAdvance.com pages will outline the standard practices that the borrower should expect. If there is any deviation in the process, the borrower can refer to the list of consumer protection agencies that has been compiled on the site to seek further guidance and assistance.



CashAdvance.com has been the lender of choice for over one million consumers because of the service they provide to the community above and beyond just their lending capability. “CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”