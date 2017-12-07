Tucson, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2017 --Wise Words Publishing releases Robert Tucker's historic tale of loss, love, and redemption. In The Revolutionist, two different families escape from the political tyranny of their respective homelands, the Josephsons from Sweden and Matias and Kurt Bauman, brothers from Germany and Austria Hungary, with the aid of a Viennese opera diva, Sophie Augusta Rose, and Jean Guenoc, a former Jesuit priest, family friend and protector and partisan of the French underground.



Their journey brings them to America in the throes of the industrial revolution during the 1890s and early 1900s. Ingrid and Olaf Josephson settle on a small wheat farm in North Central Minnesota to raise their children, Newt and Julie.



Among the Jewish entrepreneurs forced to leave Germany and Austria-Hungary, Matias and Kurt Bauman re-establish their transportation company in Chicago, Illinois.



In search of a secret list of insurgent social democrats, the bounty hunter assassin, Luther Baggot, tracks his victims to the American heartland. Following the murder of their mother and father, Newt, Julie, and their friends, Aaron and Beth Peet, hide from the killer in a Northern Minnesota logging camp. Believing the children have taken possession of the list, Luther tracks them down.



Fleeing to a central Minnesota town, the four young people come across a remote business location of Bauman Enterprises and meet Matias Bauman, who had been a friend and former political collaborator with Newt's and Julie's parents. He takes them all to Chicago where a different world opens up to them as they are thrust into the turmoil and violence of an urban society and economy careening into the new century.



Robert Tucker, the author of The Revolutionist, is a graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara and received his graduate degree in communications from the University of California, Los Angeles.



Rob worked as a business and management consultant to advertising, corporate communications, and media production companies as well as many others. Now retired, he resides with his wife in Southern California where he devotes much of his time to writing.



He is a recipient of the Samuel Goldwyn and Donald Davis Literary Awards. An affinity for family and the astute observation of generational interaction pervade his novels.



His works are literary and genre upmarket fiction that address the nature and importance of personal integrity.



Wise Words Publishing is an affiliate of Tell-Tale Publishing Group, LLC

About Tell-Tale Publishing

Founded in 2009, this small press traditional publishing company continues to bring readers the best in digital, print and audio books that feed the imagination. Their stories grab the attention and take readers on an exciting ride that will leave them breathless. Wise Words Publishing, their more literary sister company, brings discerning readers works that make them think and help them learn, feeding their spirit as well as their soul. Today the publisher's high standards continue to ensure that their motto of, "excellence in creative entertainment" informs their artwork, writing, and publishing.