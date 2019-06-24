Carrollton, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2019 --Wiseman Innovations, a company at the forefront of innovative technology and product offerings is a Dallas,Texas based early stage company with a disruptive Software as a Service (Saas) product with a vision to improving patient outcomes, reducing healthcare costs while improving patient experience.



The rapidly growing company recently welcomed three well-known industry big-wigs to its advisory board. "It is a great honour to welcome these great visionaries and they would add significant value and help the company achieve its strategic vision" said Wiseman's CEO Sohail Mohammad. Brian LeClaire, Jim Murray and Ram Velidi have formally joined the advisory board of the company.



- Brian LeClaire is Humana's Chief Information Officer. LeClaire has received multiple industry accolades for his transformative tech leadership. In 2005, he was named in ComputerWorld's list of Premier 100 IT Leaders, and in 2012, he was named one of Insurance & Technology Magazine's Elite 8 for leveraging advanced analytics and big data to improve healthcare outcomes. Brian has a PhD in Management Information Systems, Quantitative Emphasis with doctoral minor in Computer Science.



- Jim Murray draws from a 28-year career serving Humana as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. His forward leadership is grounded in practical experience — from big picture marketing and business strategy to providing training tools for customer service. While Murray was Humana's COO, the core management team saw the company's revenues grow from $10 billion to $55 billion. Jim is a certified public accountant.



- Ram Velidi has executed growth strategies through novel positioning, strategy and channel approaches, as well as identifying unique use cases for innovative technologies – both as Chief Executive of a global B2B recurring revenue software business with ongoing client relationships in 32 countries and as Investing Partner over two fund cycles at a tech VC firm, Sevin Rosen Funds. He currently serves on the Board of Directors at BSI Financial Services. He received a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering for his pioneering work in satellite communications and is a listed inventor of two US patents in mobile communications. "We're certain these three leaders share our commitment and passion for shaping a better healthcare future for all, helping us to drive ongoing development of new solutions for current clients and vastly expand our market reach" Sohail said. "Their presence is also testament to the Company's existing leadership position in the healthcare industry."



In a world where healthcare tech often provokes end-user frustration, Wiseman has developed technology solutions that doctors, and administrators want to use and are eager to adopt. Due to the simplicity of use, on boarding and intuitive interfaces, clinicians are nearly four times more likely to embrace a Wiseman solution than any other healthcare tech platform. The rapid adoption rate fact is garnering serious industry attention, encouraging more leaders to associate with us, because we develop healthcare tech that works."



About Wiseman Innovations

Wiseman's core team formed in 2013, serving an ACO (Accountable Care Organization) in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. This team of doctors and technologists realized they needed specific and easily adoptable solutions that didn't exist in the marketplace. So, they made their own. Created by doctors for doctors, that original Wiseman360 platform quickly grew in popularity and is now available industry-wide. We have a larger vision to diversify into other healthcare innovation areas including medical technology, devices, equipment and service improvement areas that will tangibly achieve Triple Aim benefits in the healthcare domain.



Today Wiseman serves health plans, MSOs, physician associations, ACOs, and many other healthcare entities, providing cross-functional solutions that turn big data into clear, impactful action. Their easy-to-use tools help identify patients who may need specific interventions at the point of care to dramatically heighten healthcare efficiency and provide AI-driven financial and clinical predictions. Wiseman's clients profit from greater, real-time connection between all players in their local healthcare ecosystem, at no additional cost.



