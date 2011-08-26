Wisteria Business Plans Launch Their New Business Planning Website

Edgware, London -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2011 --Wisteria Business Plans have been producing business plans for companies in the UK and internationally for over 10 years. As part of Wisteria Chartered Accountants, they offer a bespoke business plan writing service which doesn’t use business plan software or business plan templates. In fact, each plan is completely tailored to the needs of the business. For the first time, Wisteria have launched a website dedicated to business plans and the services they provide at a cost far lower than many central London accountancy firms or specialist business plan providers. The site is to launch under the banner of http://www.wisteriabusinessplans.co.uk.



The launch of their new site comes after many months of hard work putting the site together and preparing to go live with the new online service. At the launch, in Edgware North London, Principle of Wisteria Business Plans, Andrew Millet explained “After many years of preparing business plans as part of the work we undertake for our clients, I am extremely pleased that we have launched our dedicated business plan service. The site offers users an extensive amount of useful business plan advice as well as highlighting the services we provide. The plans are all tailor made by our business plan experts and our extensive experience means that we can produce plans that meet the complete needs of any business.”



The work Wisteria Business Plans has carried out over the last ten years has proved to be an excellent basis for the expansion of services. Wisteria’s previous clients have come from a wide range of backgrounds including national airlines, media companies and niche bio-tech firms. In addition, Wisteria Business Plans builds on the successes of Wisteria Formations, the leading company formation agent which has rapidly grown in the market since its launch two years ago.



The current market place for Business Plans is relatively segregated. Online there are a large number of business plan software providers. Such providers sell software with a whole range of ‘standard’ plans included. However many new and established businesses recognise that their business is unique and using a ‘standard’ plan isn’t an effective tool for management use or as part of the process of raising finance or investment. Instead, using an experienced and professional business plan writer is the way to maximise the chance of success.



The largest firms of accountants and specific business plan writing companies are also part of the market place, however the cost of such plans often exceeds £5,000, a commitment which is too much for most start-ups and a cost even establish businesses can find significant. It is clear therefore that a large segment of the market place is not adequately served by the providers currently in the market.



Wisteria Business Plans offer a three part approach to the plan; financial, written and business analysis and viability. This in itself is a fresh look to how plans are constructed and should help to simplify the process as well as achieving maximum results for clients. These categories clearly separate the plan into three identifiable sections and the new website clearly explains which plans are required in each circumstance. Businesses interested in the service can obtain further information from http://www.wisteriabusinessplans.co.uk.



About Wisteria Business Plans

Wisteria Business Plans is a firm of experienced professionals who produce financial, written and analysis plans for individuals or companies who are looking to start or develop their business further. Being part of Wisteria Chartered Accountants, Wisteria Business Plans have been writing plans for over ten years and draw upon the experience of their business plan consultants who come from a range of backgrounds and a pool of qualified professional advisers, MBA and Masters Graduates.



Wisteria produce plans mainly for businesses seeking funding or investment, but also for a significant number of businesses as an internal targeting and benchmarking tool. The service is fully bespoke so that each plan is written uniquely to meet the distinctive requirements of each business.