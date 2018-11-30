With a Commitment to Affordability and Quality, StylishDecorDesigns.com Can't Be Beat

Paoli, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2018 --Marlene is proud to announce the launch of her new retail website, https://StylishDecorDesigns.com. Customers visiting the website can expect a warm and welcoming experience as well as a huge selection of affordable home accents. Home owners can browse for the many accessories that make a house into a home, including affordable furniture, attractive and practical dishes, wall accents, candle holders and much more. The website provides kitchen gadgets for every type of home chef, from vacuum seals to blenders and beyond. In addition to these beautiful and practical accessories, customers shopping for home furniture like comfortable seating and decorative storage will love the wide range of styles available.



When StylishDecorDesigns.com was launched in September 2018, Marlene founded the business on the vision of offering quality home accessories at the best prices with customer service that can't be beaten. Marlene knows firsthand that updating home furnishings and accents in the home is an affordable and easy way to make the home feel fresh, welcoming and invigorating. It is her hope that customers use the website to find new and inspiring seasonal products that make each day exciting.



Customers can count on the impressive selection at StylishDecorDesigns.com continuing to grow and expand as the website matures. As styles change and as new products become available, the products on the website will be updated to reflect the latest trends. Home cooks with a love for gadgets are invited to explore everything the website offers to make cooking simple and fun.



In conjunction with the main website, Marlene is also launching a new blog at https://StylishDesignsBlog.com. Customers can browse the posts available there for new product updates, décor advice and guidance on their purchases.



About StylishDecorDesigns.com

StylishDecorDesigns.com is owned and operated by Marlene, a web entrepreneur.



Marlene Greenspan

https://StylishDecorDesigns.com