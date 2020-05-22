Allen Park, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2020 --Suiting up for an expert approach to roofing repair in Canton, Michigan, just got easier. Known for their wide range of experience, AllPoint Construction has announced its expanded services to another Great Lake State region. Just in time for warmer weather, the Michigan roofing company brings convenience, professionalism, and timely peace-of-mind to area homeowners in the market to ready their homes for the winter ahead.



With a one-stop-shop approach to getting a new roof in Canton, MI, AllPoint Construction has thought of everything, so customers don't have to. The roof installation company will do everything from start to finish right down to obtaining work permits and securing 0% financing. Ready to keep their clients' all-around comfort top priority, AllPoint pros also offer one-day roof installations.



The company's CEO, Tom Krechnyak, said, "We're so happy to announce our new service area because we know AllPoint's going to be great for Canton and vice versa. We're very excited to meet our new long-time customers."



AllPoint is happy to give free estimates to Canton area residents. For larger projects, the company has an architect on staff and provides 3D design and planning.



"If you're seeing bending or cracking shingles, dampness inside your home on the ceilings or walls, bald spots on the roof, or dark discolorations, it's time to give us a call. We're here to make it easier for you," adds Krechnyak.



