With a Master Stroke, Sergei Prokopov Launches ReDi Restaurant Reservation Plug-In

Tallinn, Estonia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2018 --ReDi restaurant reservation plug-in is the business venture by Sergei Prokopov, however, it has brought about some major changes in the market. In his own words, he explains how it makes the lives of both the restaurant and the clients easier, "This plug-in can help to receive reservations from clients online. Your clients will be able to see available space at a specified time, and if it's available, the client is able to make a table reservation."



This plug-in has made remarkable growth in the recent years. Precisely because it comes as a boon for the restaurant owners. Handling a restaurant is no cake walk. It requires a lot of managerial proficiency. This plug-in comes to the rescue of those restaurants which want to steer clear of the mess made in the complicated procedure of reservation. Everything gets easier with ReDi Restaurant Reservations plug-in as it prevents the futility of inefficiency, it saves your time, efforts and money. The brutal precision of technology sees to it that the consumers get what they come looking for to a restaurant, comfort. Heightened customer satisfaction isn't just good for business, it is absolutely indispensable. It is what determines the fate of restaurants. And that is exactly what plug-in ensures.



Use of Word Press is changing the dynamics of everyday procedures, it is bringing about a surprising ease to the way things are done. The features of Word Press are such that they eliminate the hassles faced previously and therefore now it is increasingly being preferred by restaurants. As mentioned previously, the cold brutal precession of technology, in the hands of someone who can wield it with the right mixture of skepticism and belief, can revolutionize the way things are undertaken in the market. That is exactly what is happening in the case of restaurants.



The reservation diary of ReDi plug-in is available on Facebook. It does not come as a surprise that up to 500 000 reservations have been made through this plug-in, from across the world. Figures testify for the excellence of the service provided by the ReDi restaurant reservation plug-in. Moreover, luck does not make a brand; it is through brunt of dedication that this can be achieved. Plug-in embodies this. Moreover, these services are recognized and cherished by those restaurants with Michelin Stars.



It cannot be made any more apparent that ReDi Restaurant Reservation plug-in plays an intricate role in the consumer experiences. It is a simple idea that is contributing positively towards making consequential transformation through its execution.



Plug-in can be obtained from Wordpress plug-in directory: https://wordpress.org/plugins/redi-restaurant-reservation/.



About CATz Soft

CATz Soft, established in 1999 in Estonia, is revolutionizing the technology world one application at a time. In this land of giants, CATz Soft walks softly and carries a big stick. Recently focused on the restaurant world and revolutionized the way restaurants take reservations, orders food to table, collects visitor/check-in information for ad-campaigns and targeted e-mails and QR Code based Waiter Calling System. CATz Soft is all about solutions.



Media Contact:

CATz Soft Ltd.

Sergei Prokopov

Sergei.Prokopov@catzsoft.ee

+372 51 65 285

http://catzsoft.ee/home/en/