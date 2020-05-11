With Covid-19 Lockdown, eEducation and Online Certification Course Enrollments Surge to Newer Heights

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2020 --The eLearning industry has seen massive success in the past decade and is rapidly progressing with unprecedented growth. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, e-Education platforms all around the world have seen a massive surge and this change is going to last forever. There is a clear indication of eLearning platforms taking over the conventional education system sooner or later.



In the past few months, the COVID-19 lockdown is a game-changer, and eEducation or eLearning platforms have seen a huge surge in online course enrolments of students as well as working individuals looking to further enhance skills and take their career to the next level grown many folds due to worldwide acceptability. e-Education is extremely beneficial for students in getting their desired online courses or degrees due to the ease & flexibility of being able to complete online certifications as per their own schedule from anywhere in the world.



Several market research companies have predicted that the eLearning industry will surpass $325 billion valuations by 2025. Financial Investment firms from around the world are investing in this industry because they see practical potentials along with a radical change in the education system. Covid-19 has affected people psychologically and behavior and their acceptability to the Internet. With this behavioral change of the people for months of this lockdown now, it is certain that people will not go back to the old ways. Even schools have started conducting their Classes online. This huge change in our society has pushed everyone to Learn from home and this will be the new Reality that will continue into the Post-COVID-19 era.



In the beginning, eLearning was a shock for the existing education system and was less likely to be accepted among students and their parents. Over time, eLearning has achieved recognition and acceptance and has become an emerging educational system that is expected to become the ultimate future. This system of education has a limitless benefit including rapid learning solutions in a flexible time that also comes with the most affordable cost. Currently, more than 1.3 billion school students are taking their courses on eLearning platforms where more and more schools, colleges, and universities are moving towards the online teaching system.



With the popularity of online courses and college degree programs on the rise, higher education institutions are seen adding more online course options. As long as students continue to value flexibility, online degree programs will continue to thrive. Being able to study without a rigid class schedule makes online college degree programs ideal for non-traditional and working students as well as those balancing family obligations along with their educational pursuits.



To keep up with the present online learning system and make things easier for students and learners, e-Education365 is working with a wide range of eLearning platforms around the world and bring them together in one place.



In a statement, Mr. S. S. Sarwar, Group CEO of GoSourcing LLC stated "eLearning has enormous power in contributing to Global mobility, to your lasting knowledge and in delivering an equal chance to everyone around the world in international education"



e-Education365 and its affiliated websites are owned and operated by GoSourcing LLC, a leader in Online Information, Networking platforms, and operating in 4 continents of the world.



Advanced Online Course platforms like e-Education365 help millions in finding their desired courses from the world's most reputed e-education course providers, with some even offering Free online courses.



e-Education365's advanced online courses search platform with thousands of online courses, online certifications, Degree programs, and accurate information to make Course searching an easy process and connects students with the right Online courses they are looking for.



With the world in complete lockdown, the time has become the best for everyone to invest in themselves and e-Education365 is right there to help them make that investment for their personal development and take the first step of their journey to success.