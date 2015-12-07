With Data Showing Potential Growth in Home Sales, John Seggerman Suggests Consider Listing in December

McLean, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2015 --December is usually one of the slower months of the year for home sales, because many people are preoccupied with the holidays. John Seggerman of Seggerman Homes, however, suggests that homeowners who are considering selling their homes soon might want to list them this December, because data from George Mason University suggests potential growth in the market.



While total home sales in December are unlikely to exceed home sales in June, July or August, home sales this December could easily exceed home sales in December 2014. Recently, average home sales prices in Northern Virginia this past September and October exceeded average home sales prices in September and October 2014, by 2 and 3 percent respectively. Going further back, the number of December home sales in the area has grown each year since 2012. Most recently, December 2014 total home sales were 5 percent higher than December 2013 total home sales.



Past figures are not a guarantee of growth this December, but the patterns suggest that Northern Virginia's real estate market could grow this December. For homeowners who want to sell their home soon, John Seggerman recommends taking advantage of this potential growth and listing homes for sale this December.



"The Northern Virginia real estate market is somewhat linked to the school calendar," John Seggerman explains. "June, July and August, when school's out for the summer, typically see the highest number of residential closings. December and January, though, also often have strong home sales. For homeowners who are selling, listing a home in Northern Virginia between the fall and spring semesters makes sense, and the data suggests this December might be promising."



For more information, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-seggerman-537a651