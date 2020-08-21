McAlester, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2020 --Encouraging listeners to believe that God is an ever-present help in a time of trouble, young Christian Pop musician, Estella Kirk, releases her latest song. Released on August 21st, "Watching Over Me" is now available on YouTube and the artist's website. With heart and insight, it's based on an iconic comforting passage found in Psalm 139. In short, it says God sees every detail, He knows the struggle, and He's always there to help even when things look like He's not. With the sweetness of hope, the Christian tune is a reminder that God wants to be a faithful friend even when others aren't.



With vulnerability at the heart of her music, Kirk said of the inspiration behind her new song co-written with Kira Fontana, "It's true. Sometimes we feel lost because we don't know the right path to take; we don't know who to run to or where to turn. That's real life, and sometimes, let's face it, we all go through it. That's why I had to write this song. I needed a reminder that God knows what I'm going through even before I even say it out loud."



The Christian singer, songwriter's record label has released one song a month for the last three months in anticipation of the wide release of Kirk's debut album in November.



About Estella Kirk

Estella Kirk is a Christian Pop musician, singer, songwriter, recording artist, and actress that received formal training at the Septien Entertainment Group. The top music artist development studio in the US, among other notable others, their alumni include Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and Kacey Musgraves. She has worked with Peisha McPhee, a vocal coach for American Idol and Disney. She has also trained with Kira Fontana who is a top LA celebrity vocal coach who has trained singers on The Voice and Glee.



Song Links:

https://youtu.be/sKcRl2Oq9t8

https://linktr.ee/estellakirkmusic

https://open.spotify.com/artist/4KVIc4NXmxjAe1UTWsJ8zG



Contact:

Lisa Kirk

info@estellakirkmusic.com

918-927-9718



Social Media:

https://www.instagram.com/estellakirkmusic/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sKcRl2Oq9t8