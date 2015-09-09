With Home Prices Rising, John Seggerman Says Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia Real Estate May Be Wise Investment

McLean, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2015 --Across the United States, home prices are up 6.9 percent over the past year. They rose 1.7 percent from June to July alone. As stock markets see saw across the world, the increase in residential real estate prices in the U.S. has intrigued many investors. For those near the Capital, John Seggerman of Seggerman Homes thinks that the real estate market in Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia could be an especially attractive investment.



An increase in home prices is good news for any homeowner, but this increase is especially noteworthy for investors, because it includes distressed sales. Distressed sales often give investors an inexpensive opportunity to get into the rising real estate market. John Seggerman explains that a distressed sale is "a sale in which the seller is forced to sell quickly, and the price is often lower than the potential value of the property." These are the types of sales that investors seek out, because they offer the highest potential return.



In some areas, investing in real estate, even through a distressed sale, can be risky. Florida and California, for example, have notoriously volatile real estate markets.



John Seggerman points out that Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia, however, have comparatively stable markets. The government and military institutions are somewhat immune to private sector economic fluctuations. In addition, the Capital Region continually draws in newcomers, who of course need to buy homes. For investors who can purchase a distressed property in a rising real estate market, a continual influx of homebuyers is good news.



