With New Personnel Holley Home Inspections Now Offers Specialty Roofing Inspections to GTA Clients

York, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2019 --Holley Home Inspections is pleased to announce the addition of roofing specialist Mike Juffs to its roster of expert inspectors. Before joining Holley, Juffs, formerly of Juffs' Roofing, spent thirty years both installing and supervising installations of roofs to homes and, especially, commercial properties.



This is good news for homeowners seeking an independent, third-party evaluation of the state of their home's roof. However, it is great news for owners and leaseholders of business properties with flat roofs. Given the replacement costs for flat roof commercial buildings are measured in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, it makes a big difference knowing if a roof needs to be replaced or, merely, repaired.



"Together with our state of the art thermal imaging cameras and Mike's superior diagnostic skills, clients can know with certainty how much life is left in their roof, be it home or commercial", states Michael Holley, owner/operator of Holley Home Inspections.



Holley Home Inspections regularly appears as number 1 or 2 on Google searches for "high-quality home inspectors in the GTA." That's because, unlike many others, Michael Holley and each of his inspectors were, before being certified, journeymen tradespeople… inspectors with "hands-on" knowledge of most structures from foundation to roof.



Holley Home Inspections has built its reputation on the reliability of its clear, concise, rapidly delivered home inspection reports. And now, with the addition of Mike Juffs and his roofing expertise, it begs the question: Who better to inspect your home or commercial property than people who know how to build them?



For more information visit http://www.holleyhomeinspections.ca/.



About Holley Home Inspections

Mike Holley is the founder of Holley Home Inspections and has passed the necessary inspection certifications for the Canadian Association of Home and Property Inspectors (CAHPI) and the Ontario Association of Home Inspectors (OAHI) and subsequently interned with one of Ontario's largest professional home inspector agencies. Around his 30 years of experience, and his certifications, he formed https://holleyhomeinspections.ca.



