With the Addition of Mr. Glenn Poupore as Data Solutions Manager, Solutiant Is Looking Forward to Providing Better Networking Solutions to Its Clients

Greenville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2019 --Solutiant is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Glenn Poupore as a Data Solutions Manager. He will be closely working with the clients to understand their business models and their data needs. Due to the expertise of providing networking support, he is a perfect fit to directly communicate with clients to provide them with top-quality networking solutions. Glenn's primary duties include reviewing the current network performance of the clients and assessing the future growth for their businesses and networks.



Glenn will be setting up monthly or quarterly meetings with clients so he can review and work out a viable solutions for the growth of their data networks. He will also be working with the sales department providing consultation to the new clients and onboarding projects. Furthermore, he will be assisting the technical staff of Solutiant with scheduling and support strategies.



Glenn is originally from Northern Minnesota, and he moved to Greenville in 1995 from Atlanta. He completed his MCSE in computer engineering in 1999 and became the owner of Network Minders in May 2000 until being acquired by TELECO, Inc. on January 1, 2019. Mr. Glenn Poupore officially joined Solutiant, a division of TELECO, on January 1, 2019 as a Data Solutions Manager.



Mr. Poupore has been providing networking support to his clients for over 20 years. Due to his years of practical experience and ability to work directly with clients, Solutiant is looking forward to strengthening its technical team and providing more value to its clients. Solutiant gives paramount priority to building the relationships with its clients by providing them top-notch quality services, and it is looking forward to further benefiting its clients with the technical expertise of Mr. Glenn Poupore.



To know more about Solutiant or to procure their services, contact them via (864) 297-4400 or visit their website www.Solutiant.com.



About Solutiant

Solutiant, a division of TELECO, is an industry leader in technology infrastructure. Their mission is to be a trusted business solution partner providing true managed services that align with the vision of their customers. Since 1981, they have been providing sales, maintenance, and break-fix services for telephone systems, and over the years they have added additional products and services including IT Data Networks, Cloud Voice and Data, Email and Web Hosting, Video Surveillance, Access Control and Public Safety & Cellular Distributed Antenna Systems.