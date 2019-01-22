With the Addition of Mr. Troy Baldree as a Regional Vice President, TELECO Is Looking Forward to a Significant Growth in Sales

Greenville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2019 --TELECO is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Troy Baldree in its passionate and versatile team of experts as a Regional Vice President. With the addition of Mr. Baldree, TELECO is looking forward to recruiting more dealers for their full line of products and services and is looking forward to building a long-term relationship with them. Furthermore, Mr. Baldree will have a core focus on managing and increasing the sales of recurring network services.



TELECO is a communication product and service provider that started as a telephone interconnect company but later grew into a massive nationwide solutions provider for effective communications such as Cellular & Public Safety DAS, Unified Communications, Video Surveillance, Business Phone Systems, Managed IT Services and so on. And now with the addition of Mr. Baldree, they are looking forward to more growth and expansion.



Mr. Baldree officially joined TELECO on December 10th, 2018. Prior to joining TELECO, he was President and owner of a local telecom brokerage firm, Telecom Solutions, that helps businesses manage their telecom needs. And prior to Telecom Solutions, he was the Vice President of Sales for Access Point Inc. where he worked for ten years with the responsibility of managing all nationwide sales channels.



Though Mr. Baldree has been working in the telecom industry for over 30 years, the practical experience of 30 years and a plethora of nationwide contacts are not the only things he is bringing to the table. He is also bringing his philanthropic spirit as he is the co-founder of Arizona's Children's Charities that helps abused, neglected and at-risk children. And therefore, this helping nature of Mr. Baldree will enable him to create and maintain good relations with the dealers and customers of TELECO, Inc.



TELECO is confident that Mr. Baldree's years of experience, countless valuable contacts and helping nature will be beneficial to the company for the long term.



To know more about TELECO, Inc. or to procure their services, visit their website http://www.teleco.com or contact them via 864-297-4401.



About TELECO

TELECO started as a single location telephone interconnect company and began distributing phone systems to interconnects throughout the US. Today, TELECO offers Cellular & Public Safety Distributed Antenna Systems, Unified Communications as a Service, Business Phone Systems, TELECO's Perfect ViewTM Video Surveillance and Building Access Control, Structured Cabling, and Managed IT Services. TELECO distributes voice, data and video products to dealers throughout the United States.