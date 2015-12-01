Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2015 --Engagements and Anniversaries are delicate topics for many. Engagements and anniversaries are the start of a new bond and memories with a significant other. A common way to get engaged or show appreciation during one's anniversary is by gifting a ring. This has been a tradition since the B.C. period.



The Ancient Greeks were the ones who began the tradition of engagement ceremonies. However, the Egyptians were the ones who invented the ring and the tradition of wearing it on the ring finger. It was understood that the vein of the ring finger leads to the heart.



A ring that has extreme romantic value is the three-stoned ring. It is a representation of everlasting love and an infinite amount of faith for the future. Although it makes a perfect engagement ring, it is commonly bought as an anniversary ring.



When bought for an anniversary, the three-stoned ring has a different connotation to it. The three stones are frequently recognized as the past, present, and future of one's relationship. It is traditionally gifted on one's third year anniversary portraying eternal love and loyalty.



Glitz Design has multiple three-stoned rings. One of their products is the Diamond Vintage Past Present Future Millgrain Setting Ring. It comes in a yellow-gold or white-gold band with 7 round cut diamonds with three enlarged round cut diamonds in the middle. With such a deep meaning behind the three-stoned ring, it has the power to bring a loved one in tears.



Rings aren't the only type of jewelry given as an anniversary gift. Studs are also a perfect and subtle anniversary gift to give. Whether it is a third or a thirtieth-anniversary gift, studs can always win hearts. One of Glitz Design's favorite studs is their Three-Prong Martini Style Diamond Earrings. They come in yellow-gold or white-gold.



For lifetime worth of memories and eternal love, order a Diamond Vintage Past Present Future Millgrain Setting Ring or the Three-Prong Martini Style Diamond Earrings from Glitz Design today



