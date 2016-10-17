With the Online Information Explosion, Publishers Turn to HTML5 Flipbook Maker AnyFlip

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2016 --The information crazy population is invading the online space every day to fetch new and interesting information. With a kind of online information explosion, publishers are looking for the ways to grab the attention of their readers by offering them digital content with an enhanced visual experience. For the purpose, publishers are turning to the AnyFlip HTML5 flipbook maker, so that they can provide readers with elegantly designed content with a rich multimedia experience.



AnyFlip is a publishing solution that publishers and others are using today for engaging their audience. According to Jason Chen, CEO of AnyFlip, "The HTML5 flipbook making tool is available as a free flipbook publishing solution that everybody can afford. One can easily and quickly create more informative digital content and can publish online. Creating attractive and persuasive HTML5 flipbook is now effortless and cost-effective with AnyFlip.



The HTML5 flipbook making tool comes with many astounding features for publishers to not only engage readers but also to increase their profitability. For example, AnyFlip allows adding stunning banners to the homepage of the HTML5 flipbook for publishers to generate revenue. With more readers on the site, the banner can maximize the profit for the publisher.



Anna Lee, the Chief Designer of AnyFlip talks about the Bookshelf tool of the software that allows publishers to create a beautiful bookshelf on the website to showcase all HTML5 flipbook.



"All HTNL5 flipbooks hosted on the AnyFlip server will be available in the bookshelf section automatically," discloses Anna. The software offers enhanced security features as well for publishers to protect their HTML5 flipbooks. For example, publishers can set permission for a reader to access a particular HTML5 flipbook available online on their website. There are several outstanding features that are making AnyFlip a popular HTML5 flipbook creating and publishing solution among publishers.



To know more about it, one can visit this AnyFlip blog post.



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is one of the leading technology companies, offering digital publishing software solutions. The HTML5 flipbook software allows users to convert PDF pages into a unique digital publication with an elegant page flip effect. The desktop publishing software allows publishers to deliver content via the web, tablets, mobile devices, and social media channels.