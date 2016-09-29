WJG Mercantile Launches Website Featuring Quality Outdoor Recreation Supplies

Ogden, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2016 --William Giovanniello is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.WJGOutdoors.com. The website offers a wide variety of outdoor recreation supplies with a particular focus on backpacking gear, fishing and hunting supplies, outdoor lighting products, optical equipment, and outdoor travel supplies. Giovanniello was inspired by the refreshment of nature and the amount of people looking for quality outdoor products to help them get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy nature's beauty to the fullest. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Giovanniello wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure their time spent doing their favorite outdoor activities is fulfilling and comfortable.



There are many excellent outdoor supplies featured within the merchandise of WJGOutdoors.com. The website carries items including outdoor backpacks such as tactical hiking bags and mountaineering backpacks; fishing supplies including fishing hooks and lures; outdoor lanterns including portable camping lanterns and waterproof torch flashlights; outdoor travel supplies such as waterproof dry bags and walking sticks; and more. In the future, Giovanniello plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Giovanniello regarding each and every transaction made on WJGOutdoors.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products that includes valuable accessories for almost any outdoor activity. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find everything from a floating bag for their rafting trip to a night vision telescope for their next camping adventure.



To complement the main website, Giovanniello is also launching a blog located at http://www.CampingAndHikingBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to quality outdoor equipment in general such as enjoying camping nighttime fun with a rechargeable camping lantern, getting the latest outdoor hunting gear for your next hunting trip, and the advantages of a solar powered backpack. Giovanniello hopes to give valuable tips and information on getting the most fulfillment out of an outdoor adventure with quality products.



About WJGOutdoors.com

WJGOutdoors.com – a division of WJG Mercantile – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur William Giovanniello.



