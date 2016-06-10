W.L. Gore, Medtronic Lead U.S. Peripheral Vascular Covered Stent Market Due to Higher Patency Rates

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2016 --According to a new series of reports on the U.S. markets for peripheral vascular devices and accessories by iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), covered stents command a significant price premium over bare-metal stents (BMS). The additional cost is justified by the reduced rates of restenosis offered by covered stents. Because of this advantage, by 2022, the covered stent segment will represent almost 40% of the overall U.S. peripheral stent market. The value of the market for BMS exceeded the value of the market for covered stents in 2015. However, growth in the value of the market for covered stents is expected to outpace growth in the value of the market for bare-metal stents over the forecast period.



"The high rate of peripheral arterial disease (PAD) and restenosis, which requires further vascular intervention, is driving growth in this segment," explains Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO of iData. "These factors allow stents to be used in a wide array of procedures. As a result, unit sales in this market are expected to grow moderately over the forecast period."



A slowing growth rate in particular segments, such as carotid and renal stents has led to a steady market. The market for carotid stents has experienced a modest contraction as physician preference has shifted from carotid artery stenting toward carotid endarterectomy or statin medication for treating patients with carotid artery stenosis.



The presence of many competitors in the market has led to significant declines in average selling prices (ASPs) for bare-metal stents. The W. L. Gore VIABAHN® Endoprosthesis Versus Bare Nitinol Stent (VIBRANT) study was designed to compare the safety and patency of W. L. Gore's endoprosthesis with that of bare nitinol stents. The results showed significantly higher patency rates for the VIABAHN® compared to bare-metal stents. However, three-year results published in 2013 showed that long-term outcomes of superficial femoral artery (SFA) artery disease were similar using the VIABAHN® and bare-metal nitinol stents. Subsequently, this has led to a moderation in the growth of covered stent unit sales.



Improved technology such as lower profile, smaller-diameter stents has allowed for insertion into smaller and harder-to-access vasculature. The thinner stents open up the market for procedures that were not previously possible with larger covered stents, such as those located in the lower extremities.



Stents are often used in combination with other therapies such as atherectomies, chronic total occlusion crossings and cryoplasty. Because the patency rates in combination therapies tend to be high and because of the observed long term success of these treatments, combination procedures are driving the unit sales of stents in addition to the associated market segments involved.



W.L. Gore possesses a commanding share of the covered stent segment, making them the leading competitor in the total peripheral stent market. W. L. Gore's success with its superficial femoral artery (SFA) indicated VIABAHN® covered stent has allowed it to limit price erosion and dominate this market. This company's strength comes from the successful development and marketing of its VIABAHN® covered stents. Incremental improvements in the stent, namely a heparin coating and lower profile designs, have paid off.



Medtronic is the second leading competitor in the stent market. The acquisition of Covidien has earned Medtronic the leading position in the total bare-metal stent market. Medtronic's leading position in the total bare-metal stent market is derived from its strong presence in the iliac and femoral-popliteal segments of the market. Covidien benefited from the recall of Cordis' S.M.A.R.T® Control® in 2012 and was able to gain significant market share through competitive pricing. Additional competitors in the peripheral stent market include Boston Scientific, C.R. Bard, Abbott Laboratories, Cook Medical, Maquet, Cardinal Health, and Terumo amongst others.



