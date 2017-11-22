Wohl Associates Acquires Used Cornell Versator for Resale

Bohemia, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2017 --Wohl Associates, a leading dealer of used processing and packaging equipment, has just announced that they have acquired one Cornell Machine Company Versator and it is now available for purchase. The Versator is a Model D16 and it is comprised primarily of stainless steel with a 4B finish.



The versator is driven by a US "Reeves"motor that is rated @ 7.5HP, and it has a 3/60/220-440 Volt variable speed XP drive. The electronics hardware also includes an XP starter box.



This equipment can be used for production processes that includes dispersion, emulsification, homogenization and de-foaming of numerous products. It can be utilized in food production for products such as peanut butter, chewing gum and confectionery products. It can also be utilized for products in the cosmetics industry.



The Cornell versator represents a larger inventory of used processing and packaging equipment that can be purchased from by startup businesses or growing companies. Other equipment in the Wohl Associates inventory includes stainless steel tanks and kettles, filling and bottling equipment, mixing machines, and other large-scale food production equipment.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 40 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory ranging including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment, Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line.



