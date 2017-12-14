Wohl Associates Now Selling Pre-Owned Food Processing Basket Centrifuge

Bohemia, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2017 --Wohl Associates, a used equipment supplier based out of Bohemia, NY, has acquired one centrifuge basket that can be used for food processing. The basket is made by Bock and it is a Model FP305.



The basket is underdriven by a 3 horsepower motor that uses 3/60/230-460 volt connections. The equipment can be used in a variety of food processing plants and was previously used in a bakery operation. It can also be used for dewatering salad vegetables, dewatering Chinese vegetables, removing oil from meats, and drying bean sprouts in addition to other applications.



Additional details and photos of the Bock FP305 can be seen on the Wohl Associates website.



This machine has been acquired in addition to an extensive existing inventory of processing and packaging machines for the food and beverage industries. Other recent acquisitions include a Fitzpatrick DAS06 Comminutor, numerous Groen kettles of various sizes, a Hinds Bock Filler/Depositor, and several other large pieces of pre-owned equipment.



About Wohl Associates

Wohl Associates is a leading dealer in the used processing and packaging machinery industry. With a history and solid reputation spanning over 40 years, they have earned the trust of their clients by offering quality pre-owned equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge to their customers. They treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service. With a large inventory ranging including cartoners, ribbon blenders, stainless steel tanks, unscrambling tables, colloid mills and vitamin manufacturing equipment, Wohl Associates has the pre-owned machinery to fit any production line.



To view their inventory and learn more, visit them at http://www.wohlassociates.com/.