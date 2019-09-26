Wolfeboro Hosts 2019 Gingerbread House Jubilee Charity Event

Wolfeboro, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2019 --The citizens of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, are once again reprising their sweet role as Gingerbread Jubilee hosts this year, with proceeds going to benefit a beloved local charity.



The jubilee is sponsored by Wolfeboro's oldest real estate brokerage firm, Yankee Pedlar, and features several handmade gingerbread houses. This silent auction will directly benefit The Lakes Region Humane Society—and the event might even feature a visit from old Saint Nick himself!



Amy Knapp, gingerbread aficionado, REALTOR® and president of Yankee Pedlar's Gingerbread House Division, has been working with gingerbread for over two decades. This is her third year organizing the event. In addition to her duties at Yankee Pedlar, she also teaches a class called "The Tao of Gingerbread House Design + Construction," which helps ambitious pastry architects get into the craft.



"We are always thrilled to see Wolfeboro's talented, creative residents come out to support local charities," said Knapp. "We usually have a great crowd and look forward to hosting this event each year. It really helps us strengthen our ties with the community and is a fun way to celebrate this season of giving."



Along with free hot chocolate, cookies, interactive craft activities and possibly even a photo opportunity with the one and only Santa, the Gingerbread House Jubilee will also offer a silent auction with locally-created, handmade gingerbread houses to bid upon and take home. Anyone hoping to buy a sweet and spicy new home for the holidays should get their bids in before the auction closes at 3pm—and they must be present to win. The winners should also be prepared to take home their new gingerbread real estate acquisition immediately.



This year's Gingerbread House Jubilee will be held on the afternoon of Sunday, December 8, at Barn at The General Wolfe, 518 Main Street, Wolfeboro, NH. The event runs from 2pm to 4pm.



About Yankee Pedlar

Yankee Pedlar is Wolfeboro's oldest and largest real estate brokerage firm, with decades of continuous service to the area. A full-service real estate agency, the firm specializes in vacation rentals adjacent to Lakes Winnipesaukee and Wentworth, as well as properties on Mirror Lake and throughout Tuftonboro and Alton, NH.