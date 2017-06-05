Wolfeboro to Host Gingerbread House Jubilee in 2017

Wolfeboro, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2017 --The residents of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, will be hard at work creating one-of-a-kind gingerbread houses this year as part of the 2017 Gingerbread House Jubilee.



The event, sponsored by Lake Winnipesaukee vacation rental provider Yankee Pedlar, will feature up to 100 gingerbread houses that will be up for a silent auction to benefit Friends of Abenaki, a nonprofit organization dedicated to maintaining valuable ski experiences, with lift tickets starting at just $5.



The jubilee has been organized by "Gingerbread Amy" Knapp, who has been creating beautiful gingerbread houses for more than 20 years. She also teaches "The Tao of Gingerbread House Design + Construction," a workshop that allows people to learn the easy way to design and create gingerbread houses of their own.



"We are very excited to expand this event in 2017 and display the outstanding creative work of local residents and families," said Knapp. "This looks to be a fun, interactive event that draws in the entire community and allows us to raise money for an important cause here in Wolfeboro. We invite people far and wide to check out the jubilee and participate in any way they can."



To take part, builders must construct gingerbread houses on a 10-inch round, with each house remaining within the round at all points. Participants may compete in two divisions: the Open division, which allows for all colors, candies and adhesives, and the more challenging Just Gingerbread division—in which builders may only use gingerbread, sugars and royal icing.



Abenaki Ski Area was named "America's most important ski area" by Powder Magazine in 2014. With the Gingerbread House Jubilee, the community is inviting individuals and families from throughout the country to visit the weekend of December 9 and bid on a house. Bidding will start at $5 and all houses will have a $1,000 "buy it now" option available. There will also be complementary Peet's coffee, hot chocolate and desserts.



Last year, Gingerbread Amy created and donated more than 50 gingerbread houses to local residents and organizations in the Wolfeboro area.



"Living in a charming town is a blessing, and gathering over gingerbread house design and construction is a truly wonderful source of warmth and laughter," said Knapp. "I am very much looking forward to seeing all these gingerbread houses in one place."



The 2017 Gingerbread House Jubilee will take place Saturday, Dec. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Barn at The General Wolfe, 518 S. Main Street in Wolfesboro. To learn more about how you can take part in this fun event, visit http://www.gingerbreadhousejubilee.com.