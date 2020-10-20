Woman-Owned Tech Startup Launches the World's First Virtual Meditation Coach

St. Paul, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2020 --Quyen (pronounced "Quinn") Balter founded Peach Mindfulness as a next-generation solution to make meditation easier. "Peach is the first text-based intelligent virtual mindfulness coach" says Balter. "We select a 10-minute guided meditation for you each morning and send it to your phone by text message." This fast-growing startup is showing impressive results, with users reporting an average of 22% reduction in stress, after only 21 days. Peach takes the "to-do" out of developing a consistent mindfulness practice, helping users stick with it and see results.



A new study of 1,500 users who completed 21 days of Peach's mindful meditation reports stress level improvement of 22% on average. Peach uses a coaching methodology to build skills in breathing, calming the body and mind, and maintaining focus. Nearly 40% of the users reported having never meditated before, while just 60% had some experience with meditation, but most practicing it less than once a week. "Peach users have tried meditation but haven't yet found a consistent practice that works for them," says Balter.



Users of the Peach program also reported better sleep, mood, and behaviors. 87% reported seeing their sleep quality improve and 98.6% of respondents felt that Peach meditations helped improve their mood and behaviors. In addition to a daily 10-minute guided mindfulness practice, Peach has launched a series of bedtime stories, which users found beneficial.



Peach is harnessing user feedback to develop more original content and helpful features. Peach is available now as a monthly or annual subscription. Subscribers will have the ability to choose the time they want their daily meditation delivered to their phone. They will also have access to the full library of proprietary sleep stories. Annual memberships cost $59.99 and can be upgraded to include 1-on-1 live coaching sessions with a certified meditation coach. Discounts are available for organizations and groups.



Peach Mindfulness offers the simplest way to a consistent and effective meditation practice. Based in St. Paul, Minnesota, Peach is a virtual mindfulness coach, using text messaging to deliver daily 10-minute meditations that build and strengthen mindfulness skills. Founded in 2019 by Quyen Balter, an innovator at the intersection of mental health and emerging technology, Peach Mindfulness moves beyond apps, taking away decision fatigue and removing meditating from your to-do list. Peach Mindfulness was selected to participate in Lunar Startups, an Accelerator for CEOs who identify as BIPOC, women, LGBTQ+, or non-binary. Check out Peach at https://www.peachmindfulness.com/.



