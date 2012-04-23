WomanSage Enrolls With SBWire for Non-Profits Program

Green Bay, WI and Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2012 --SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com), the online newswire for small to medium-sized businesses and organizations, today announced that WomanSage (http://womansage.org) has enrolled in the SBWire for Non-Profits program.



The SBWire for Non-Profits program provides free press release distribution services and access to SBWire’s collection of online public relations tools and services to qualified non-profit organizations.



WomanSage will utilize SBWire’s press release distribution services to provide members of the media and individual subscribers with up-to-date information on their efforts to provide opportunities, experience and education through diverse programs that enhance and empower all women --- their families, careers and communities..



"We are pleased that we can help WomanSage get the word out about their work on behalf of women," said Daniel Jones, Managing Editor, SBWire. "We hope more women take advantage of the benefits WomanSage has to offer including creating more local WomanSage chapters."



Organizations interested in the SBWire for Non-Profits program are encouraged to apply for the program by visiting: http://www.sbwire.com/nonprofits/



About WomanSage

WomanSage is a dynamic non-profit organization dedicated to serving women who seek ways to improve, achieve and prosper in their daily lives. WomanSage provides a rich circle of engagement ranging from women with serious life challenges in need of support --- to women in transition, exploring ways to grow and re-vitalize themselves --- to women seeking inspiration, enrichment and companionship. WomanSage was founded in 2002 by Jane Glenn Haas, respected author and OC Register columnist.



About SBWire

Headquartered in Green Bay, WI, SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com) is a full-service online newswire designed with the unique needs of small to medium-sized businesses in mind. SBWire provides a powerful collection of news distribution, public relations, and media relations tools and services.



SBWire’s press release distribution service makes it easy for businesses and organizations to quickly and effectively distribution their news and multimedia content to individual journalists, general and trade media outlets, financial audiences, websites, blogs, and individual subscribers around the world.



SBWire Hosted, SBWire’s online newsroom website hosting service allows businesses and organizations to offer a full featured online news room website designed to make it easy for journalists, consumers and investors to learn more about their organization, products and services with an easy to navigate user interface. SBWire Hosted sites are always up-to-date with information distributed via SBWire.



SBWire is trusted by over 35,000 businesses and organizations in over 100 different countries. For more information about SBWire and its services visit http://www.sbwire.com or call 1-888-4-SBWire (US) or 1-920-471-0140 (International).