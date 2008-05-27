Women Can Get New Help With Hair Loss

Copenhagen, Denmark -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2008 -- Women all over the world who are dealing with the social pressures of losing their hair are no longer alone. The new website, Hair Loss Causes In Women (http://www.hair-loss-causes-in-women.com) was recently launched in an effort to give every woman in the world the information they need to battle this frustrating condition.



The website itself covers all of the topics that women need to know about concerning hair loss or thinning hair. Some of the topics include causes, why young women lose their hair, hair loss in black women, remedies, treatments, and more. If you have questions about your own thinning hair, this is a comprehensive website that you might be able to find an answer on.



Each section of the website covers the topics in easy to read and understandable language that is not filled with medical jargon that the average layperson doesn’t understand. The websites owner has taken pains to make sure that the information is comprehensive as well without boring the reader with long drawn out explanations.



The sections also contain links off to other pages within the website that cover topics ranging from homeopathic remedies to comprehensive descriptions of the terms that are used within the main page. This is a very good way to impart information for it allows the reader to make the decision whether or not they want to view the additional pages. These pages launch a new web browser so that readers do not have click back and forth between the pages.



Probably one of the most attractive things about this website – other than it’s down to earth language and very simple yet stylish presentation – is the fact that the web owner is not trying to sell you products for hair loss. The website is strictly informational, one person trying to help another person understand an issue in women’s hygiene. This really is a refreshing change that allows the reader to choose what they want to do with the information they read.



Web owner Tracy Kowero Ballisager authored the entire website and is planning on adding to it as time permits in her daily schedule. She is a sufferer of hair loss, having experienced the first bout of it after the birth of her son, according to the About Me section of her website. The frustration of losing her hair prompted her to use her seven years of experience as a Radio Presenter and program manager to begin her research on female hair loss and present it in a website fashion in the hopes of reaching others.



Ballisager, who states that she has no HTML background at all, created her site using Site Build It after wishing for her own website for a long time. She promotes the use of it in her About Me page, encouraging others to create a content site that imparts information to anyone surfing the Internet.



With a good basic website filled with information, many women can use the Hair Loss Causes In Women website as a good starting point to researching their own hair loss issues and finding methods of controlling it. There are not annoying pop ups or ads to contend with, and everything here is straight-forward.



Would we recommend it to someone looking for information on female hair loss? Yes, as Ballisager has provided a comprehensive site that is user-friendly and sticks to the facts to help women understand why they are losing their hair and what steps they can take to stop the flow of strands.

