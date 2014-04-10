New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2014 --On Tuesday, April 29, 2014, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Women Investor's Strategic & Social Exchange (WISE) will hold their first spring PowerNetworking training for the year for business women interested in building their referral network and generating new clients within a short period of time. The event will take place at the SLC Conference Center located at 15 West 39th Street, 3rd Floor, New York, New York.



"Participants will learn the WISE approach to PowerNetworking, along with effective ways of pitching their businesses in order to land deals and connections through our proven strategies," WISE Founder Teresa R. Martin, Esquire, stated.



Women are encouraged to bring their business cards along with a winning attitude, and be prepared to receive and give referrals as the opportunities present themselves.



For more information and to register, visit http://www.womeninvestorsexchange.com.



About Teresa R. Martin

Financial guru, Teresa R. Martin, Esquire, also known as the "Wealth Building Maven," has been a serial entrepreneur since childhood, and financially independent since the age of 35. Unlike many other financial coaches who have made their money through marketing courses and books, Teresa has accumulated her wealth through investing. An active investor since the age of 18, she consistently sees a return on her investments in both up and down markets. She can be contacted by phone at (646) 467-7370, by email at tmartin@teresarmartin.com, or visit www.teresarmartin.com.