Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2021 --Presented by Black Nonbelievers, the Black Skeptics Group, and the Women's Leadership Project, the Women of Color Beyond Belief Conference is the only national secular forum exclusively focused on the perspectives of women of color atheists, agnostics, humanists, freethinkers and skeptics. The conference highlights the social justice work of women of color within the secular community, and provides an intersectional, feminist vision of leadership and activism in secularism. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference was rescheduled from 2020, and an online streaming option has been added.



Conference organizers Mandisa Thomas, Sikivu Hutchinson and Bria Crutchfield state, " The Women of Color Beyond Belief team is committed to the safety of our attendees, our speakers, and our sponsors. This conference represents a critical juncture in the emergence of secular feminist activism and organizing. And as we continue to see the growing number of women examine and reject the fallacies of organized religion and faith-based dogma, it is now more important than ever that all our work is more visible, and sufficiently supported."



Student rates are available, and childcare will be available for the in-person event. Sponsorship opportunities are also available, including for economically disadvantaged attendees.



Sponsors for Women of Color Beyond Belief 2021 include: Freedom From Religion Foundation, Compassion and Choices, American Atheists, and the American Humanist Association.



WOCBB 2021 Dates and Venue

September 24-26, 2021

Marriott Chicago Midway Hotel

6520 S. Cicero Ave

Chicago, IL 60638



Website and Information: www.wocbeyondbelief.com



About Black Nonbelievers

Black Nonbelievers is a 501c3 nonprofit organization. Headquartered in the Atlanta area, the organization provides an informative, caring, festive and friendly community, and connects with other Blacks (and allies) who are living free of religion and might otherwise be shunned by family and friends. Instead of accepting dogma, Black Nonbelievers determines truth and morality through reason and evidence.



About Black Skeptics Group

Black Skeptics Group is a 501c3 community-based organization that provides social justice resources, educational initiatives and scholarships for non-believers, humanists and secularists of color.



About Women's Leadership Project

The Women's Leadership Project is a Black feminist mentoring, civic engagement and advocacy program for girls of color based in South Los Angeles, focusing on sexual harassment and sexual violence prevention education, women of color social history, reproductive justice, LGBTQI youth rights and college readiness.