Women of Distinction WOGIC, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Resources for Helping Women Build Better Lives

Joyce A. Small is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website, http://www.DSRJASBooks.com. The website offers a wide range of resources that can help women have a better life. The site offers products that are made by women who have bettered themselves through the pursuit of their dreams and books that can help women become inspired to live better lives. Small was inspired to start her website by her faith in God and her concern for many women living in the modern world. She built her website as a place for women who want to live a new and better life to go for help.



Small's experience as an Evangelist missionary and minister has helped her see firsthand how faith can be helpful in transforming people's lives and inspiring them to do more. The products on DSRJASBooks.com are centered on the idea of helping women to live better and more dignified lives, receive an introduction to faith, and learn to respect themselves. There are many books and other resources that women can use to transform themselves.



One of the books offered on DSRJASBooks.com is a book called The Parts Family by HG and JAS. This book is one that can help people of all ages learn how to act and how to control the various parts of themselves in a way that will make them a more respectable and virtuous person. It is a unique look at etiquette in a very teachable format that is great for anyone to read.



In addition to the main website, Small is launching a blog located at http://www.WODWogicLLC.com



The blog will cover topics that relate to the mission of the main website. Small will be talking about the different books that are offered on her main website, the transformative nature of faith, how women can improve themselves, and much more. The goal of the blog is to further explain the products and resources offered on the main site so that people can decide on which products might be right for them.



