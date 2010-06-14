Women On The Move launches Profit/Non-Profit Grant Writing Seminar Tour!

Boynton Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2010 -- Women On The Move, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, has partnered with KARS Consulting Group, LTD to provide empowerment and education to women-run and women-focused nonprofits, organizations, agencies, small businesses and groups. The Women On The Move sponsored Women's Empowerment and Education Tour is designed to bring Grant Writing instruction, resources and information to attendees in communities across the country.



Leslie Harris, Founder of Women On The Move, summed up their partnership in this way, “We wanted to provide an opportunity for women across the country to not only receive the education and information that they need to effectively communicate their message and garner support for their businesses and organizations, but we also wanted to provide a bit of support to help them in the process. Our partnership with The KARS Consulting Group enabled us to accomplish both goals in a creative way.”



Presented by Keisha Rivers-Shorty, President of The KARS Consulting Group, sessions of The WOTM Women’s Empowerment & Education Tour are no ordinary workshops. This unique, hands-on, interactive seminar is designed to teach attendees how to create effective, compelling grant proposals, and just as importantly--if not more so--explore methods to garner support for their organization and insure sustainability through the acquisition of volunteers, donations, fund raising and sponsorships by effectively using The Art, Science & Psychology of Communication. Rivers-Shorty effectively combines her experiences as an educator, grant writer, entrepreneur, trainer and her education at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business and College of Education to create an innovative approach to assist participants to develop ways of both communicating information and compelling people to action.



As an additional mechanism for support, The WOTM Empowerment Tour offers $10,000 in grant funding to be awarded to seminar attendees. According to Rivers-Shorty, “So many times participants in seminars receive the information to apply for funding, but don’t have access to an immediate source of start up funds. This grant program allows participants to practice their new-found skills, while at the same time receiving the financial and organizational support they need to move forward.” A total of four (4) grant awards will be distributed—one to a woman-owned small business and three to women-focused nonprofit or community organizations. Additionally, each grant award recipient will be awarded a complimentary consulting contract with The KARS Consulting Group to assist in further development of their organization or business, creation of a strategic plan for growth and outlining an effective marketing and communications plan to generate additional support, along with an interview on the Women On The Move BlogTalkRadio Show and a featured profile on both organization’s websites.



The Tour kicks off July 6th and runs through August 18th, with stops scheduled for Raleigh, NC; Charleston, SC; Atlanta, GA; West Palm Beach, FL; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Miami, FL; Montgomery, AL; Jackson, MS; New Orleans, LA; Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX; Houston, TX; Oklahoma City, OK; St. Louis, MO; Chicago, IL; Indianapolis, IN; Detroit, MI; Cleveland, OH; New York, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Washington, DC and Charleston, WV. Registration is limited to 30 participants and registration fees are only $50 per participant for the three-hour seminar.Please check the dates and times on http://www.mywomenonthemove.com. There will be an am and a pm session on each day. For more information or to register, contact Women On The Move at http://www.mywomenonthemove.com under the events tab, or call 561.200.0580.

