06/08/2015 -- Pelvic inflammatory disease which is known as PID, it is one of the most frequent occurred disease in women. According to the data released by WHO, around 1 million women in USA experience an episode of this disease every year. It would bring complications like ectopic pregnancy, infertility and chronic pelvic pain to women. Pelvic inflammatory disease and its complications were always cured by taking antibiotics orally in the early years. But the results were always not satisfied by suffers. Fortunately, a new herbal medicine named Fuyan pill has been developed making a full recovery from PID and its complications possible. And it has great superiority on eliminating chronic symptoms.



"When I got the report from my doctor that day, I couldn't believe that PID and the complications had gone, I was so excited, and gave a hug to my doctor. I even gave hugs to every stranger on my way home." Mrs. Henley, the 35 years old English teacher at a primary school, told us how excited she was after knowing PID and the complication had been eliminated. "I had never thought I could get a full recovery within only several months. I had tried many antibiotics in the past 3 years. They could eliminate some of my symptoms in a short time, but the chronic pelvic pain, which is the complication brought by PID had never gone. What's worse, when I stopped taking the antibiotics, symptoms of PID would recurrence soon." added Mrs. Henley.



"However, at the beginning I really did not have confidence on this herbal medication. Even Dr. Lee told me this herbal medicine could treat both PID and damages on reproductive systems. And she also told me unlike antibiotics, herbal formulas are always composed to treat reproductive diseases like PID and recover the damages. It could work on the pelvic tissues where the PID and its complications occur. However, after having so many disappointed experiences, I still had doubts on this herbal medicine. But I had to try, I didn't want to bear this condition with my whole life. No matter how slim the changes would be, I had to grab it. But I was surprised by this herbal medicine even though it made me a little bit disappointment at the first month. Because it just relieved some of my symptoms, but most of the symptoms were still there. The surprising thing happened at the third month, I found some of my symptoms, like dull pain in abdominal area, painful urination had gone, but there were still some vaginal discharge. So I tried one more month Fuyan pill and all symptoms disappeared completely at the end of the fourth month. And now I have stopped taking Fuyan pill for nearly half a year, the symptoms of PID never bothered me anymore. You never know the magic effects of Fuyan pill until you try it."



"This herbal medicine can cure PID and its complications completely without unpleasant procedures, such as salpingo-oophorectomy, hysterectomy or bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy. The formula of the Fuyan Pill has successfully treated thousands of PID patients during these years, and according to the clinic data, the rate of success is over 87%," Lee adds." even those who have used antibiotics for years but have no effect can also get a full recovery from taking Fuyan pill.



"Fuyan Pill has the function of clearing away heat and toxic materials. Some herbs, such as fructus forsythiae, plantain seed, peach seed, Flos Carthami, and Pangolin Scales have same function with antibiotic. But those herbs won't do any damage to liver and kidney. All the ingredients come from nature. It won't produce any drug resistance even you take it for a long time. This is the reason why herbal medicine is better than antibiotic. " Fuyan Pill can work in the whole system by promoting local blood circulation, dissipating hard lumps, killing pathogens, regulating menstrual periods, etc. Therefore, PID and the complications can be treated completely." Dr Lee told us.



About Dr.Lee Xiaoping and the herbal medicine

Dr.Lee Xiaoping graduated from Hubei College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China. She qualified as an herbalist 30 years ago and is a highly experienced medical professional. She specializes in the field of male and female reproductive and urinary system diseases. She has devoted 30 years to her clinic and worked on the formula of Fuyan Pill for years. The medicine has proven to be effective on treating tubal conditions. The formula is patented by SIPO (State Intellectual Property Office of the P.R.C) with the application number 201110031968.