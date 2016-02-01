Women Who Reduce Their Wine Drinking by Two Glasses a Week Could Afford a Holiday for Two Says Alcohol Reduction Expert Georgia Foster

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2016 --With the stress of long working hours, economic problems, and busy day-to-day lives, a lot of women are drinking more than the recommended amount in the USA. That can lead to serious health problems and even financial problems. One woman who has launched a program to help women to drink less and achieve better health is World Renowned Alcohol Reduction Expert Georgia Foster. The expert who is often seen in the media and works all over the world believes women should look at reducing their alcohol intake in a new light. She said, if women cut down on their drinking by two glasses of wine a week, they could afford a romantic holiday with their loved one after 52 weeks.



The Alcohol Reduction Expert has said for many years now people have been told to cut down on their drinking for health reasons, and although it's important to cut down for better health, many women are bored with being dictated to. According to Georgia Foster, women need a real incentive to cut down on their drinking, and by showing women if they cut down by two drinks a week, they could afford a romantic break, which could be the incentive they need.



Georgia Foster, who is author and hypnotherapist expert, helps women all over the world reduce their alcohol intake with her 7 Days To Drink Less program. The program allows people who understand they drink too much but struggle to cut down, achieve their goals.



She said: "A lot of people who drink more than they should do so due the stress of modern life understand they should cut down for better health, but they need an incentive. By allowing them to work out the cost of two drinks a week, and how much they would save over 52 weeks, it would allow them to see they could pay for a romantic break with their loved one. As well as showing them they will save money, it's also a way to encourage them to cut down on drinking for a healthier lifestyle."



The proven 7 Days To Drink Less program has received worldwide media attention due to its success rate in helping men and women reduce their alcohol intake. By reducing the amount people drink, they will have better control over their lives while feeling healthier.



The program allows a person to feel better about themselves and provides them with many benefits that include:



Avoid serious health problems

Sleep better

Save money

Weight Loss

Improve Self-esteem

Avoid emotional breakdowns

Improve performance at work



The Drink Less Mind Program



- Over 14 hours of life-changing material, to listen to when suits, throughout seven unforgettable days.

- Fully downloadable audio you can listen to anywhere.

- A healthier, happier you, that sleeps better and drinks significantly less.

- Save money on unwanted alcohol and expensive therapy.

- A fully private, safe and supportive service.

- Risk-free purchase, with our 60 day 100% Money Back Guarantee.

- Improve your family life

- Bonus included

- Lifetime Access, full access to the programme for as long as you need.



To learn more about the 7 Days To Drink Less program, please visit http://georgiafoster.com/programmes/7-day-program



Georgia is offering press the program for free. Please contact her.



Note: The author, public speaker and professional hypnotherapist is offering members of the press to try the program for free by contacting her. She is available for interview to talk about alcohol reduction.



About Georgia Foster

Georgia Foster's revolutionary hypnotherapy has changed tens of thousands of lives all over the world. Her easy to follow, amazing strategies are specifically designed to shift your thinking and replace old habits with powerful, positive, new ones.



Media Contact:

Company Name: 7 Days To Drink Less program

Contact Person: Georgia Foster

Email: Georgia@georgiafoster.com

Phone: +447768 858 828

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

Website: http://georgiafoster.com/programmes/7-day-program