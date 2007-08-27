Womens Expo, San Ramon, CA

San Ramon, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2007 -- Direct Sales Divas is pleased to announce the first annual Womens Expo on Sunday September 23, 2007 from 10-6, at the San Ramon Marriot. This inaugural event features over 40 exhibitors of San Ramon’s finest women run direct sales companies, from fashion to home and garden, from cooking to jewelry and all items and services a women of the Tri-Valley would desire. The event includes a silent auction, door prizes and raffle of which all proceeds are being donated to Shepherds Gate of Contra Costa County.



Shepherd’s Gate, a not for profit organization has earned a reputation for assisting women and children in need since 1984 and has helped over 8,000 people . Shepherds Gate provides compassionate much needed shelter and assistance to battered families. Come help support local businesses and a worthwhile charitable organization. For more information, please call Annita Emerson at 925-487-0146 or visit the event’s Web site: http://www.directsalesdivas.net



The event is free to the public.



Contact: Annita Emerson (925) 487-0146 or Suzanne Gwaltney (925) 914-9059

