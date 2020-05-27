New Online Resource Informs Women About at-Home Abortions & Mail Order Abortion Pills

New Castle, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2020 --Women seeking an at-home abortion and mail order abortion pills now have a new web resource providing non-judgmental, neutral information to help them make an informed decision.



The website, At Home Abortion Facts, offers information for women considering a self-managed abortion. As abortion access continues to be restricted some women are seeking alternative methods to end their pregnancies, many of them are turning to websites that offer abortion drugs shipped directly to their home. These websites are often profit-driven and lack accurate information regarding the risks of an at-home or self-managed abortion, they are also shipping the drugs against the FDA's recommendation.



At Home Abortion Facts provides information about Mifeprex (mifepristone) safety, risks, and side-effects. It also discusses the many choices, options, and resources women have when deciding how to handle their pregnancy.



Their main focus is on knowledge and safety. At Home Abortion Facts founder, Sarah M Bowen, says this: "Many women believe that ending a pregnancy at home is quick, safe, and painless. They often refer to it as 'just getting their period.' It is vital that they understand the risks and side effects that come along with an at-home abortion. Only then can they make an informed decision."



The FDA has issued its strongest warning about buying Mifeprex over the internet because an online purchase bypasses important safeguards designed to protect women. Buying abortion pills online carries extra risk due uncertainly in the purity of the product, lack of medical and emotional support, and a lack of clear information regarding all of the choices available.



Another concern is that women may take these drugs unknowingly or against their will. Sarah M. Bowen shares this concern, "Some women may be forced to take these pills by a partner, parent, or even a trafficker. Others may have the pills mixed into their food or beverage. It is vital that our nation understands that anyone can order these pills online, there is no way to prove that they're planning to take them or that they're even pregnant."



Aside from information about what is colloquially known as "the abortion pill," the website offers other options when faced with an unplanned pregnancy such as parenting or adoption. Visitors to the site can read about several local and national resources for pregnant women and learn about the many ways they can find support during their pregnancy and after the baby is born.



"Women need to know they're not alone. There is so much help out there for them, they just need to know where to look."



About AtHomeAbortionFacts.com

At Home Abortion Facts provides information for women considering self-managed medication abortions. The website details the risks and side-effects as well as options and resources besides abortion. Learn more at https://www.athomeabortionfacts.com or contact Sarah M. Bowen (https://www.sarahmbowen.com)